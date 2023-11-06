DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list (November 2023)

DanMachi Battle Chronicle features the story and characters from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime and light novel series. It offers RPG gameplay in its action-packed combat, where you build a team of six characters with three Adventurers and three Assists. The former dish out damage from enemies, whereas the latter assist by providing unique buffs to the Adventurers.

The gacha title offers over 50 Adventurers and Assists you can summon and upgrade. This article will help you create a robust team in November 2023 by listing all units into a comprehensive tier list. Adventurers and Assists are ranked by their combat prowess and the utility they provide while fighting monsters in the dungeons.

All DanMachi Battle Chronicle units ranked for November 2023

DanMachi Battle Chronicle also offers scene cards you can equip to each character to enhance their combat ability. They come in varying rarity, from the lowest R, SR, and SSR to the highest UR. Each unit has a different playstyle: Defense, Support, Attack, and Speed.

They also possess unique elemental types that cyclically interact with each other. Here is their list and details:

Wind is strong against Earth

Earth against Electric

Electric against Water

Water against Fire

Fire against Wind

You can find all DanMachi Battle Chronicle characters divided into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gachas’ tier lists, SS tier units can overwhelm any enemy with their impressive combat prowess. In contrast, C tier units are the weakest and do not provide any utility in the battle.

SS-tier

Ais Wallenstein in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aiming Inc.)

This tier lists the most potent Adventurers and Assists you can include in your team. With these units, you can emerge victorious in battles across all game modes in this mobile fighting title.

(Goddess of the Beach) Hestia: Assist

(Sword Princess) Ais Wallenstein: Adventurer

(Inexperienced Mage) Lefiya Viridis: Assist

(Fox Spirit) Sanjouno Haruhime: Adventurer

(Little Rookie) Bell Carnel: Adventurer

(Elgram) Gareth Landrock: Adventurer

(Jormungandr) Tione Hiryute: Adventurer

(Maid of Fertility) Syr Flower: Assist

S-tier

Tiona Hiryute in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aiming Inc.)

The S-tier Adventurers and Assists are less potent than the SS-tier. They are the second-best units to use while building a team. Upgrade them whenever possible and use your best scene cards to make them more robust.

(Nine Hell) Riveria Ljos Alf: Adventurer

(Mirabilis) Cassandra Ilion: Adventurer

(Thousand Elf) Lefiya Viridis: Adventurer

(Amazon) Tiona Hiryute: Adventurer

(Braver) Finn Deimne: Adventurer

(Antianeira) Aisha Belka: Adventurer

(Dragon Girl) Wiene: Assist

(God of Neutrality) Hermes: Assist

(God of Medicine) Miach: Assist

A-tier

Hestia in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aiming Inc.)

While the A-tier units are not as robust as SS and S, they should not be overlooked while building a team. They can be the best options if you lack SS and S-tier Adventurers and Assists.

(Captivating Supporter) Liliruca Arde: Assist

(Vanargand) Bete Loga: Adventurer

(Absolute Shadow) Yamato Mikoto: Adventurer

(Gale) Ryu Lion: Adventurer

(Prum Assist) Liliruca Arde: Assist

(God of War) Takemikazuchi: Assist

(Follower of the Cherry Blossoms) Hitachi Chigusa: Assist

(Deity of the Sacred Fire) Hestia: Assist

(Laurus Fuga) Daphne Lauros: Adventurer

(Lady of the Two-Handed Blade) Tiona Hiryute: Adventurer

(Red-Haired God of Smithing) Hephaistios: Assist

B-tier

Bete Loga in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aiming Inc.)

The average fighters with average utility in battles are in the B-tier. Upgrade them at every opportunity to achieve winning results with them.

(Wolf) Bete Loga: Adventurer

(Blacksmith of the Flames) Welf Crozzo: Adventurer

(Unconquerable) Gareth Landrock: Adventurer

(War Princess) Ais Wallenstein: Adventurer

(Twin-Bladed Dancer) Tione Hiryute: Adventurer

(Lady of Many Looks) Syr Flover: Assist

(God of Romance) Hermes: Assist

C-tier

Hephaistios in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aiming Inc.)

The C tier units are better left untouched because they only become a liability to your team. However, if you are a beginner in this gacha game, use them to have a better grasp of the meta and familiarize yourself with it.

(Queen of the Night) Ishtar: Assist

(Unreliable Statements) Loki: Assist

(Divine Artisan) Hephaistios: Assist

(Apothecary) Miach: Assist

(Delicate Girl) Hitachi Chigusa: Assist

(God of Guidance) Takemikazuchi: Assist

(Acquaintance of the Gale) Asfi AL Andromeda: Assist

The DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list changes with every update the title receives from Aiming Inc. The developers introduce new units and adjust existing ones, which pushes ranks and ultimately changes the tier list. It is advisable to use Scene Cards to achieve better results with characters that rank at higher tiers to bring the most out of them.