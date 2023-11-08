Blue Archive tier list (November 2023)

Blue Archive is an RPG gacha game developed by Nexon Games for Android and iOS devices. In the game, you take on the role of a Sensei, responsible for collecting characters known as Students from various academies and forming a team of six to fight against enemies. A squad comprises two Specials and four Strikers. Out of which, the former supports the latter, who actively engage in battles from the backlines.

It boasts a roster of over 100 Students that you can collect and upgrade their in-game level and weapon to enhance their combat prowess. However, due to overwhelming options, selecting the best might be puzzling. But fret not; this article provides a comprehensive Blue Archive tier list for November 2023 to help ease the task.

Blue Archive Specials and Strikers tier list for November 2023

You can find all Blue Archive Specials and Strikers ranked into individual tier lists, which include SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gachas tier lists, the best students dominating the current meta are included in the SS tier. On the contrary, B-tier offers those who do not stand a chance in the title’s gunfight.

The characters perform one of these classes that define their playstyle: Attack, Support, Tank, Healer, and Tactical Support. They also use their exclusive weapons, such as Assault Rifles, Hand Gun, Sniper Rifle, Machine Gun, Shotgun, Grenade Launcher, Flamethrower, and more.

With that said, below is the Blue Archive’s Specials and Strikers tier list for November 2023.

SS-tier

Blue Archive SS-tier Students are at the top of the list with their unmatchable skills and overpowered combat prowess. The Specials can support any situation, whereas Strikers can make any enemy, including raid bosses, kick the bucket.

Specials

Fuuka (New Year): Support

Himari: Support

Iroha: Tactical Support

Ako: Support

Serina: Healer

Strikers

Cherino: Attacker

Hoshino (Swimsuit): Support

Iori: Attacker

Mika: Attacker

Tsubaki: Tank

S-tier

As the second-best options, these Specials and Strikers are dependable in all situations. However, they require constant upgrades to make them as robust as SS-tier units.

Specials

Shiroko (Swimsuit): Attacker

Miyu (Swimsuit): Attacker

Haruka (New Year): Support

Nagisa: Attacker

Nodoka (Hot Spring): Healer

Hibiki: Attacker

Strikers

Kayoko (New Year): Support

Haruna (New Year): Attacker

Yuuka (Sportswear): Tank

Kokona: Healer

Kazusa: Attacker

Izuna (Swimsuit): Attacker

Atsuko: Tank

Ui: Support

Mutsuki (New Year): Attacker

Azusa (Swimsuit): Attacker

Koharu: Healer

Azusa: Attacker

Aru: Attacker

Shun: Attacker

Haruna: Attacker

Hoshino: Tank

Mutsuki: Attacker

A-tier

Blue Archive A-tier characters are average performers and provide average utility. Their guns might not be robust, but you should not overlook them while building a team. They can help you in niche situations of this mobile RPG title, such as taking out specific raid bosses. However, regularly upgrading them is mandatory if you want winning results with them.

Specials

Kotama: Support

Karin: Attacker

Yuzu (Maid): Attacker

Akane (Bunny Girl): Tactical

Saya (Casual): Attacker

Moe: Attacker

Mashiro (Swimsuit): Attacker

Utaha: Attacker

Shizuko (Swimsuit): Support

Serika (New Year): Support

Strikers

Maki: Attacker

Hifumi: Support

Hina: Attacker

Haruka: Tank

Nonomi: Attacker

Tsurugi: Attacker

Junko: Attacker

Shiroko: Attacker

Eimi: Tank

Akari: Attacker

Akane: Support

Izuna: Attacker

Midori: Attacker

Momoi: Attacker

Miyako (Swimsuit): Tank

Saki (Swimsuit): Support

Rumi: Healer

Reisa: Tank

Arisu (Maid): Attacker

Toki (Bunny Girl): Attacker

Koyuki: Attacker

Sakurano: Attacker

Megu: Attacker

Mine: Tank

Junko (New Year): Attacker

Mari (Sportswear): Healer

Hasumi (Sportswear): Attacker

Nonomi (Swimsuit): Attacker

Marina: Tank

Wakamo: Attacker

Aru (New Year): Attacker

Natsu: Tank

Neru (Bunny Girl): Tank

Iori (Swimsuit): Attacker

Hina (Swimsuit): Attacker

Arisu: Attacker

B-tier

After you’ve cleared the early and mid stages, the B-tier characters are not great options for your team. They are not the worst but not the best, providing below-average utility in this anime-style game. However, you must maximize their upgrades and equip them with the best equipment to make them as robust as S or A-tier units.

Specials

Mashiro: Attacker

Airi: Support

Chinatsu: Healer

Hanae: Healer

Hare: Support

Fuuka: Healer

Minori: Attacker

Kanna: Attacker

Hanae: Support

Hifumi (Swimsuit): Tactical

Hanako: Healer

Shizuko: Support

Saki: Attacker

Chihiro: Attacker

Cherino (Hot Spring): Tactical

Hatsune Miku: Support

Mari: Support

Yoshimi: Attacker

Strikers

Shigure: Attacker

Hibiki (Cheerleader): Attacker

Toki: Attacker

Mina: Support

Serina (Christmas): Support

Noa: Support

Utaha (Cheerleader): Attacker

Saori: Attacker

Asuna: Attacker

Kotori: Support

Suzumi: Support

Sumire: Attacker

Wakamo (Swimsuit): Attacker

Izumi (Swimsuit): Support

Tsurugi (Swimsuit): Attacker

Yuzu: Attacker

Kayoko: Support

Serika: Attacker

Chise: Attacker

Neru: Attacker

Hasumi: Attacker

Pina: Attacker

C-tier

They are the worst performers in this mobile gacha title’s current meta. It’s better not to use your resources in them and look to summon Specials and Strikers that rank at SS, S, and A tier.

Specials

Juri: Support

Shimiko: Support

Nodoka: Support

Kaede: Support

Sena: Tactical

Ayane: Healer

Saya: Attacker

Strikers

Chise (Swimsuit): Support

Shun (Kid): Attacker

Kaho: Attacker

Kirino: Support

Miyu: Support

Tomoe: Support

Izumi: Attacker

Mimori: Support

This Blue Archive tier list changes with every update from the developer at Nexon Games. New Students debut and some existing ones get adjusted by receiving buff or nerf. It causes the meta’s power to shift and pushes the ranks of all characters, which changes their tier list ranking.