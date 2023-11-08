Blue Archive tier list (November 2023)

Blue Archive is an RPG gacha game developed by Nexon Games for Android and iOS devices. In the game, you take on the role of a Sensei, responsible for collecting characters known as Students from various academies and forming a team of six to fight against enemies. A squad comprises two Specials and four Strikers. Out of which, the former supports the latter, who actively engage in battles from the backlines.
It boasts a roster of over 100 Students that you can collect and upgrade their in-game level and weapon to enhance their combat prowess. However, due to overwhelming options, selecting the best might be puzzling. But fret not; this article provides a comprehensive Blue Archive tier list for November 2023 to help ease the task.
Blue Archive Specials and Strikers tier list for November 2023
You can find all Blue Archive Specials and Strikers ranked into individual tier lists, which include SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gachas tier lists, the best students dominating the current meta are included in the SS tier. On the contrary, B-tier offers those who do not stand a chance in the title’s gunfight.
The characters perform one of these classes that define their playstyle: Attack, Support, Tank, Healer, and Tactical Support. They also use their exclusive weapons, such as Assault Rifles, Hand Gun, Sniper Rifle, Machine Gun, Shotgun, Grenade Launcher, Flamethrower, and more.
With that said, below is the Blue Archive’s Specials and Strikers tier list for November 2023.
SS-tier
Blue Archive SS-tier Students are at the top of the list with their unmatchable skills and overpowered combat prowess. The Specials can support any situation, whereas Strikers can make any enemy, including raid bosses, kick the bucket.
Specials
- Fuuka (New Year): Support
- Himari: Support
- Iroha: Tactical Support
- Ako: Support
- Serina: Healer
Strikers
- Cherino: Attacker
- Hoshino (Swimsuit): Support
- Iori: Attacker
- Mika: Attacker
- Tsubaki: Tank
S-tier
As the second-best options, these Specials and Strikers are dependable in all situations. However, they require constant upgrades to make them as robust as SS-tier units.
Specials
- Shiroko (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Miyu (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Haruka (New Year): Support
- Nagisa: Attacker
- Nodoka (Hot Spring): Healer
- Hibiki: Attacker
Strikers
- Kayoko (New Year): Support
- Haruna (New Year): Attacker
- Yuuka (Sportswear): Tank
- Kokona: Healer
- Kazusa: Attacker
- Izuna (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Atsuko: Tank
- Ui: Support
- Mutsuki (New Year): Attacker
- Azusa (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Koharu: Healer
- Azusa: Attacker
- Aru: Attacker
- Shun: Attacker
- Haruna: Attacker
- Hoshino: Tank
- Mutsuki: Attacker
A-tier
Blue Archive A-tier characters are average performers and provide average utility. Their guns might not be robust, but you should not overlook them while building a team. They can help you in niche situations of this mobile RPG title, such as taking out specific raid bosses. However, regularly upgrading them is mandatory if you want winning results with them.
Specials
- Kotama: Support
- Karin: Attacker
- Yuzu (Maid): Attacker
- Akane (Bunny Girl): Tactical
- Saya (Casual): Attacker
- Moe: Attacker
- Mashiro (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Utaha: Attacker
- Shizuko (Swimsuit): Support
- Serika (New Year): Support
Strikers
- Maki: Attacker
- Hifumi: Support
- Hina: Attacker
- Haruka: Tank
- Nonomi: Attacker
- Tsurugi: Attacker
- Junko: Attacker
- Shiroko: Attacker
- Eimi: Tank
- Akari: Attacker
- Akane: Support
- Izuna: Attacker
- Midori: Attacker
- Momoi: Attacker
- Miyako (Swimsuit): Tank
- Saki (Swimsuit): Support
- Rumi: Healer
- Reisa: Tank
- Arisu (Maid): Attacker
- Toki (Bunny Girl): Attacker
- Koyuki: Attacker
- Sakurano: Attacker
- Megu: Attacker
- Mine: Tank
- Junko (New Year): Attacker
- Mari (Sportswear): Healer
- Hasumi (Sportswear): Attacker
- Nonomi (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Marina: Tank
- Wakamo: Attacker
- Aru (New Year): Attacker
- Natsu: Tank
- Neru (Bunny Girl): Tank
- Iori (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Hina (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Arisu: Attacker
B-tier
After you’ve cleared the early and mid stages, the B-tier characters are not great options for your team. They are not the worst but not the best, providing below-average utility in this anime-style game. However, you must maximize their upgrades and equip them with the best equipment to make them as robust as S or A-tier units.
Specials
- Mashiro: Attacker
- Airi: Support
- Chinatsu: Healer
- Hanae: Healer
- Hare: Support
- Fuuka: Healer
- Minori: Attacker
- Kanna: Attacker
- Hanae: Support
- Hifumi (Swimsuit): Tactical
- Hanako: Healer
- Shizuko: Support
- Saki: Attacker
- Chihiro: Attacker
- Cherino (Hot Spring): Tactical
- Hatsune Miku: Support
- Mari: Support
- Yoshimi: Attacker
Strikers
- Shigure: Attacker
- Hibiki (Cheerleader): Attacker
- Toki: Attacker
- Mina: Support
- Serina (Christmas): Support
- Noa: Support
- Utaha (Cheerleader): Attacker
- Saori: Attacker
- Asuna: Attacker
- Kotori: Support
- Suzumi: Support
- Sumire: Attacker
- Wakamo (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Izumi (Swimsuit): Support
- Tsurugi (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Yuzu: Attacker
- Kayoko: Support
- Serika: Attacker
- Chise: Attacker
- Neru: Attacker
- Hasumi: Attacker
- Pina: Attacker
C-tier
They are the worst performers in this mobile gacha title’s current meta. It’s better not to use your resources in them and look to summon Specials and Strikers that rank at SS, S, and A tier.
Specials
- Juri: Support
- Shimiko: Support
- Nodoka: Support
- Kaede: Support
- Sena: Tactical
- Ayane: Healer
- Saya: Attacker
Strikers
- Chise (Swimsuit): Support
- Shun (Kid): Attacker
- Kaho: Attacker
- Kirino: Support
- Miyu: Support
- Tomoe: Support
- Izumi: Attacker
- Mimori: Support
This Blue Archive tier list changes with every update from the developer at Nexon Games. New Students debut and some existing ones get adjusted by receiving buff or nerf. It causes the meta’s power to shift and pushes the ranks of all characters, which changes their tier list ranking.