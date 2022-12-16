Bluepoint Games might be teasing a brand new remake through season's greetings on PlayStation blog

Bluepoint Games, the company behind the popular Demons' Souls remake, recently made a season's greetings post on the official PlayStation Blog, where they wished everyone Happy Holidays. In the image they posted, they showcased three games that they have worked on and one mystery box that is yet to be opened.

This has led to speculation that the company might be hinting at a brand new game that is being remade. Obviously, there are a lot of candidates for that, but with Bluepoint being a subsidiary of Sony, the list boils down to basically two in total.

Bluepoint Games is widely regarded by fans as one of the best studios when it comes to remakes and remasters. The company has done a marvelous job with its previous titles, which has definitely hyped up fans for a new potential game.

Bluepoint Games' mystery title will probably be either Metal Gear Solid or Bloodborne

The season's greetings card by Bluepoint Games showcases God of War, Demons' Souls, and Shadow of Colossus as the three games they have worked on. However, there is a plain mystery box in the middle that is yet to be opened.

As it happens, when it comes to Sony, there are only two titles that seem to be the most probable games that Bluepoint Games might be working on to remake. They are either the original Metal Gear Solid (1998) or Bloodborne (2015).

Now, amongst these two, Metal Gear Solid is the one that fans are expecting the most. This is because Hideo Kojima, the visionary game developer behind the aforementioned title, recently made a very suspicious tweet.

In it, there is a white screen with a small blue box with three dots on it. This has led to the community believing that Kojima is basically pointing towards Bluepoint Games. If that is the case, then Metal Gear Solid's remake is indeed under development.

This will naturally make a lot of fans happy since Metal Gear Solid is a genre-defining game. Unfortunately, it is extremely dated and nobody would want to play the title despite it being really good. However, a remake with brand new textures, modern day technological advancements and introduction of quality-of-life features will put it on the map once again.

Nevertheless, Kojima's tweet and the teaser by Bluepoint Games might be totally unrelated and it is possible that the latter might be working on the remake for Bloodborne. Now, this is a game that fans have been dying for ever since Demons' Souls remake was released.

No matter the event, be it The Game Awards, PlayStation Showcase or Summer Game Fest, fans keep hoping for a potential reveal of Bloodborne on PS5 and PC.

This demand has risen even more because of Sony has brought titles like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last Of Us, and Death Stranding to PC in the past few years.

However, Bloodborne will not come to PC until and unless it gets a remake and Bluepoint Games is the only studio that can do it justice. Unfortunately, there are no proper signs that Bloodborne is getting a remake and the chances of it happening are lesser when compared to Metal Gear Solid.

In any case, a brand new remake might be on the horizon, or it might just be another community-made expectation that fizzles out in a few months. In either case, fans will have to wait and see as there may not be any announcement of any sort atleast until New Year 2023.

