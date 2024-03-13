Boothill VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

Boothill’s voice actor (VA) in Honkai Star Rail has officially joined the game's cast after HoYoverse revealed the character in its latest drip marketing campaign. Boothill has been the talk of the community for quite some time, as various leaks showcased his expected appearance and kit in the title. The speculations have finally come to an end, as he is set to debut in patch 2.2.
Boothill has yet to appear in the RPG, so players are likely to wonder what his character sounds like. This article explores the unit's voice actors across English, Japanese, and other languages.
Who are the Boothill voice actors in Honkai Star Rail?
As one of the prominent gacha titles, Honkai Star Rail has a stellar cast of voice actors who are responsible for breathing life into all of its characters. Boothill has also received the same treatment, as he has been voiced across four different languages by some eminent names in the industry, such as Katsuyuki Konishi and Andrew Russell.
English voice actor for Boothill
HoYoverse has officially announced Andrew Russell as Boothill’s English VA in Honkai Star Rail. Russell is a renowned actor, singer, and voice actor who has worked on the following characters and dubs:
- Andantedormu in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
- Little Prince in Relayer
- Takashi in Love Like the Falling Petals
- Balthor in Lost Ark
- Hauler in Resident Evil Village
- Cloud Praiser in Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Mob Psycho in Mob Psycho 100
Japanese voice actor for Boothill
Katsuyuki Konishi is Boothill's Japanese VA. Fans will remember Katsuyuki from some of his notable works, such as:
- Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer
- Brad Coleman from Mashle
- Beelzebub from Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
- Rokumonsen from Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Okita Soji from Like a Dragon Ishin!
- Laxus Dreyar from Fairy Tail
- Tank-Top Master from One Punch Man
Boothill voice actors in other languages
Here are the Boothill voice actors for other languages in Honkai Star Rail:
- Peng Bo (Chinese voice actor)
- Kim Dan (Korean voice actor)
Unfortunately, we don’t have adequate information regarding the pair's previous works.
Regardless, Boothill appears to be a 5-star unit that follows the Hunt Path. His official artwork reveals that he will be joining the Physical roster.
You can check out our article on Honkai Star Rail Boothill kit leaks to learn more about the character.