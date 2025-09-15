Borderlands 4 Electroshock Therapy walkthrough

Electroshock Therapy in Borderlands 4 is another side quest in the game that grants rewards in exchange for completing different objectives. While some of the missions are available on the map directly, others may be unlocked when you progress a bit more in the main storyline. Completing the main quests and the side ones together can help you clear the areas easily, while also providing you with more loot to continue the adventure.

Ad

This article will highlight the most effective way to complete Electroshock Therapy in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to start Electroshock Therapy in Borderlands 4

Here is a quick guide that you can use to start the Electroshock Therapy mission in Borderlands 4:

Travel to the Idolator’s Noose area on the map.

area on the map. Use your map to find the quest marker and then go to the house that is marked for it.

and then go to the house that is marked for it. Once you are close to the gate, it will open automatically. Go inside to find an NPC named Prof. Ambreleigh .

. You will be provided with new mission objectives.

Ad

Trending

Location of Electroshock Therapy in Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K)

Also read: Borderlands 4 The Kairos Job Walkthrough

Ad

It is important to note that this mission can only be completed after finishing the main storyline mission called A Lot to Process.

How to complete Electroshock Therapy in Borderlands 4

Here is a quick guide that fans can follow to complete the Electroshock Therapy side quest in Borderlands 4:

Find Eridium sample

Go to the Southern quest marker and locate the large wooden drum to find the Eridium sample.

and locate the to find the Eridium sample. Climb up and interact with the sample to break it and take the Eridium sample.

Ad

Find Ordonite sample

Similar to the first objective, follow the Northern marker on the map and locate the Ordonite sample .

and locate the . The sample will be present between two silos and will be placed on top of some crates .

and will be . Take the item to complete the objective.

Place samples

Placing samples inside the machine (Image via 2K)

Go back to the house where you accepted the quest.

Interact with the machine to slot both samples that you had previously collected.

Ad

Flip switch

Toggle the switch present on the left side of the machine.

present on the left side of the machine. The lever will be locked, and you will be provided with a new objective.

Find Meathead

Eliminate Meathead to gather the final item for the machine (Image via 2K)

Follow the marker on the map and defeat all enemies in the area.

in the area. Collect the Meathead item from the eliminated enemy and head back to the professor.

Ad

Place Meathead Head

Interact with the machine on the left side to place the head .

. Melee attack the placed head on the machine.

the placed head on the machine. Flip the switch on the left side of the machine.

on the left side of the machine. Turn on the valve present behind the machine on the elevated platform .

present behind the machine on the . Activate the final switch on the machine.

Read more: Borderlands 4 No Place Like Home walkthrough

The experiment will be completed, and Electroshock Therapy in Borderlands 4 will be marked as completed after the conversation with Prof. Ambreleigh finishes. However, this is only the first part of the mission and unlocks the Electroshock Therapy: The Second Session quest.

Ad

All Electroshock Therapy rewards in Borderlands

The rewards for completing the first part of Electroshock Therapy in Borderlands 4 are:

Experience Points

Money

Where to find Prof. Ambreleigh for Electroshock Therapy The Second Session?

Prof. Ambreleigh, the NPC that will provide the second part of the quest, will be present at a different location. Here is how you can find this character:

Ad

Navigate to the Hungering Plain area of the map.

area of the map. The NPC will be present on the road towards the bottom right side of Horace’s Oversight structure.

structure. You can find Prof. Ambreleigh on the road alongside a device. Use the mission marker to locate the NPC and accept the second part of the Electroshock Therapy quest.

Electroshock Therapy The Second Session location (Image via 2K)

How to complete Electroshock Therapy The Second Session in Borderlands 4

Here is how you can quickly complete Electroshock Therapy The Second Session in Borderlands 4:

Ad

Lure Rippers to Ambreleigh’s device

Luring Rippers from nearby areas into energy field (Image via 2K)

You will need to lure a total of 10 Rippers to the machine.

to the machine. There will be quest markers on the map for nearby regions that are filled with Rippers .

. Go near them and start a fight to gain their attention.

to gain their attention. Run back near the device and allow the Rippers to follow behind and enter the blue energy field .

. Repeat this step and gather a total of 10 Rippers inside the energy field of the device.

Ad

Talk to Ambreleigh

Interact with Prof. Ambreleigh near the console of the device.

near the console of the device. The professor will get zapped and mark the end of the second part of this quest.

All Electroshock Therapy The Second Session rewards in Borderlands

Here is a list of all the rewards you can get after completing Electroshock Therapy The Second Session in Borderlands:

Money

Experience Points

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.