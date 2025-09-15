  • home icon
Borderlands 4 Whack-A-Thresher Walkthrough

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Sep 15, 2025 10:00 GMT
Borderlands 4 Whack-A-Thresher Walkthrough (Image via 2k | YouTube/Manugames92)
Borderlands 4 Whack-A-Thresher Mission very likely takes some inspiration (if not all) from Tremors, a 1990 classic thriller featuring giant worms. Of course, with the storyline being set on Kairos, this could all be canon to the planet and not a mere coincidence.

Coming back to the Borderlands 4 Whack-A-Thresher Mission, it's not too hard to complete, and it's very low-risk as well. It can be completed in under five minutes if you know what to do, and the reward will be worth your time. That said, here's how to go about it.

Borderlands 4 Whack-A-Thresher Step-By-Step Walkthrough

Talk to Mort to start the Side Mission (Image via 2k | YouTube/Manugames92)
To start the Mission, you will have to travel to The Howl, an area located in Fadefields. Next, you'll need to find Mort and talk to him about his problem. Make sure to complete the "Breeding Daises" Side Mission first, or this one will not show up.

After you interact with him, you'll be tasked with wacking Thresher (giant worms), which means you will have to do ground slams. This is easy, but can be tricky since they move about and only periodically pop their heads out of the ground. You can't shoot them either.

Thresher, ahoy! (Image via 2k | YouTube/Manugames92)
To overcome this issue, there are several Grapple points that you can make use of to get some airtime. Jumping is also an option, if you can time it perfectly. After you whack the Thresher enough times by slamming down on the marked holes, the Side Mission will be completed. All that's left to do is return to Mort for your just rewards.

Rewards from Borderlands 4Whack-A-Thresher Side Mission

Return to Mort for your just rewards (Image via 2k | YouTube/Manugames92)
Once you've completed the Borderlands 4 Whack-A-Thresher Side Mission, you will be rewarded with the following:

  • XP
  • Eridium (x2)
  • Cash (x1000)

It's not a lot, but since the task is fairly straightforward, the reward is justified. If you want something more challenging, you can always liberate the Order Silo in the region

Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

