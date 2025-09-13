Borderlands 4: All Side Missions list

Borderlands 4 has a ton of Side Missions available, ranging from serious to wacky, to uncomfortably amorous. That said, they’re all worth doing, for the exp, potential gun rewards, and they can also lead you to other collectibles/objectives along the way. You might find Silos, Crawlers, or even Vault Key Fragments as you explore the areas these quests take part in.

You may not see all of these Side Missions in Borderlands 4, upon first arriving in an area. They may have other requirements, such as completing other objectives first. All you have to do to find Side Missions though, is look for the Blue Exclamation Marks; those are the sign that a Side Mission is available to you.

All available Side Missions in Borderlands 4

Each region of Borderlands 4 has its own Side Missions to complete, and they all have more or less different objectives. Some of them are sad and violent, like Meat is Murder, whereas other ones are incredibly silly and satirical, like Abduction Junction. No matter what, they’re worth doing, though.

Some Side Missions, like this one, can give you money, gear, xp, and cool cosmetics for you and your ECHO Device (Image via 2K Games)

You won’t always get gear as your reward, though. Sometimes it’s just currency (Cash/Eridium), and XP for your character. The XP is usually worthwhile enough, on top of the EXP you get for killing anything that comes between you and your Side Mission goals in Borderlands 4.

Below you’ll find a list of every known Side Mission in Borderlands 4. Should some others show up that we don’t have on this list, we’ll update accordingly:

Coastal Bonescape missions

Meat is Murder

Abduction Injunction

Hangover Helper

Hungering Plain missions

No Place Like Home

Finway’s Cup

Exit Through the Rift Shop

The Howl missions

Ready to Blow

Breeding Daisies

Whack-A-Thresher

Carried Away

Droning On

Drone Ranger

The Kairos Job

Scoundrel Roundup: Glitch

Scoundrel Roundup: Kilo

Free for the TASKing

TASK and Ye Shall Receive

TASK Master

Working For Tips

Null and Void

All Charged Up

Bound for Launch

PowerDrop

Savage Salvage

Idolator’s Noose missions

Sum of His Parts

Electroshock Therapy

Electroshock Therapy: The Second Session

Dissected Plateau

Gone Are My Leggies

To the Limb It

To the Limb It: Redux

To the Limb It: Couples Therapy

Primordial Vault: Fadefields

Lopside missions

Potty Mouth

Imminent Jest

Grindstone of the Worthy missions

The Power Ballad of Rodd Vomit

Vicious News Cycle: Cannon Fodder

Primordial Vault: Carcadia Burn

Ruined Sumplands missions

Fault Hunting

Vend of the Line

Enter the Electi Part 1

Enter the Electi Part 2

The Council Divided

A Traitor Within

The Mole’s Gambit

PB&J

Her Own Funeral

Broken Ships

Vicious News Cycle: Hot Tag

Vicious News Cycle: Mine Time Live

Tonnage Peel missions

And Welcome to the Jam

Ripples and Rituals

Cuspid Climb missions

Flat Kairoser

Peak Performance

Wayward Gun

Way Too Chill

Stoneblood Forest missions

Father of the Glide

Crack This Guy’s Back

Sage Against the Machine

The Next Quest Thing

The Low Keys

Mob Mentality

Mob Rules

Angry Mob

Mob Justice

Tandem Access Memory

La-La-Last Call

Ain’t No Sham in it

Brew-Ha-Ha

Never Meet Your Heroes

The Importance of Being Furnished

A Brother in Need

It’s a Whole Phase Situation

Returned to the Mountain

A Call for Help

Primordial Vault: Terminus Range

Carcadia District missions

Price of Freedom

Price of Freedom Pt. 2

Price of Freedom Pt. 3

Joe & Sue

The Black Market

Overwriting a Wrong

Bad Seed

Bad Seed Pt. 2

The Cat’s Pajamas

Terminus District missions

AAA for Effort

Below the Surface

No-Escape Room

Love in the TIme of Eridium POisoning

Fades District missions

Old Raymond

Old Lads

Old Tricks

One Gassy Issue

One Slimy Issue

Whether playing alone or with friends in Borderlands 4, it’s fun to take part in these side missions. It’s a great way to power up, get some extra exp, or just learn more about the wacky, chaotic world of Kairos. Everyone’s got problems, and why not be a good Vault Hunter and help them out?

