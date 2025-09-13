Borderlands 4: All Side Missions list

Borderlands 4 has a ton of Side Missions available, ranging from serious to wacky, to uncomfortably amorous. That said, they’re all worth doing, for the exp, potential gun rewards, and they can also lead you to other collectibles/objectives along the way. You might find Silos, Crawlers, or even Vault Key Fragments as you explore the areas these quests take part in.
You may not see all of these Side Missions in Borderlands 4, upon first arriving in an area. They may have other requirements, such as completing other objectives first. All you have to do to find Side Missions though, is look for the Blue Exclamation Marks; those are the sign that a Side Mission is available to you.
All available Side Missions in Borderlands 4
Each region of Borderlands 4 has its own Side Missions to complete, and they all have more or less different objectives. Some of them are sad and violent, like Meat is Murder, whereas other ones are incredibly silly and satirical, like Abduction Junction. No matter what, they’re worth doing, though.
You won’t always get gear as your reward, though. Sometimes it’s just currency (Cash/Eridium), and XP for your character. The XP is usually worthwhile enough, on top of the EXP you get for killing anything that comes between you and your Side Mission goals in Borderlands 4.
Below you’ll find a list of every known Side Mission in Borderlands 4. Should some others show up that we don’t have on this list, we’ll update accordingly:
Coastal Bonescape missions
- Meat is Murder
- Abduction Injunction
- Hangover Helper
Hungering Plain missions
- No Place Like Home
- Finway’s Cup
- Exit Through the Rift Shop
The Howl missions
- Ready to Blow
- Breeding Daisies
- Whack-A-Thresher
- Carried Away
- Droning On
- Drone Ranger
- The Kairos Job
- Scoundrel Roundup: Glitch
- Scoundrel Roundup: Kilo
- Free for the TASKing
- TASK and Ye Shall Receive
- TASK Master
- Working For Tips
- Null and Void
- All Charged Up
- Bound for Launch
- PowerDrop
- Savage Salvage
Idolator’s Noose missions
- Sum of His Parts
- Electroshock Therapy
- Electroshock Therapy: The Second Session
Dissected Plateau
- Gone Are My Leggies
- To the Limb It
- To the Limb It: Redux
- To the Limb It: Couples Therapy
- Primordial Vault: Fadefields
Lopside missions
- Potty Mouth
- Imminent Jest
Grindstone of the Worthy missions
- The Power Ballad of Rodd Vomit
- Vicious News Cycle: Cannon Fodder
- Primordial Vault: Carcadia Burn
Ruined Sumplands missions
- Fault Hunting
- Vend of the Line
- Enter the Electi Part 1
- Enter the Electi Part 2
- The Council Divided
- A Traitor Within
- The Mole’s Gambit
- PB&J
- Her Own Funeral
- Broken Ships
- Vicious News Cycle: Hot Tag
- Vicious News Cycle: Mine Time Live
Tonnage Peel missions
- And Welcome to the Jam
- Ripples and Rituals
Cuspid Climb missions
- Flat Kairoser
- Peak Performance
- Wayward Gun
- Way Too Chill
Stoneblood Forest missions
- Father of the Glide
- Crack This Guy’s Back
- Sage Against the Machine
- The Next Quest Thing
The Low Keys
- Mob Mentality
- Mob Rules
- Angry Mob
- Mob Justice
- Tandem Access Memory
- La-La-Last Call
- Ain’t No Sham in it
- Brew-Ha-Ha
- Never Meet Your Heroes
- The Importance of Being Furnished
- A Brother in Need
- It’s a Whole Phase Situation
- Returned to the Mountain
- A Call for Help
- Primordial Vault: Terminus Range
Carcadia District missions
- Price of Freedom
- Price of Freedom Pt. 2
- Price of Freedom Pt. 3
- Joe & Sue
- The Black Market
- Overwriting a Wrong
- Bad Seed
- Bad Seed Pt. 2
- The Cat’s Pajamas
Terminus District missions
- AAA for Effort
- Below the Surface
- No-Escape Room
- Love in the TIme of Eridium POisoning
Fades District missions
- Old Raymond
- Old Lads
- Old Tricks
- One Gassy Issue
- One Slimy Issue
Whether playing alone or with friends in Borderlands 4, it’s fun to take part in these side missions. It’s a great way to power up, get some extra exp, or just learn more about the wacky, chaotic world of Kairos. Everyone’s got problems, and why not be a good Vault Hunter and help them out?
Check out our other Borderlands 4 guides and features
- All Weapon Manufacturers in Borderlands 4
- Who is the villain of Borderlands 4?
- What are Enhancements in Borderlands 4?
- Does Borderlands 4 have co-op and crossplay?