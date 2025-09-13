  • home icon
Borderlands 4: All Side Missions list

By Jason Parker
Modified Sep 13, 2025 11:45 GMT
Borderlands 4 side missions
There are a wealth of side missions to unlock in Borderlands 4; here's the complete list of them (Image via 2K Games)

Borderlands 4 has a ton of Side Missions available, ranging from serious to wacky, to uncomfortably amorous. That said, they’re all worth doing, for the exp, potential gun rewards, and they can also lead you to other collectibles/objectives along the way. You might find Silos, Crawlers, or even Vault Key Fragments as you explore the areas these quests take part in.

You may not see all of these Side Missions in Borderlands 4, upon first arriving in an area. They may have other requirements, such as completing other objectives first. All you have to do to find Side Missions though, is look for the Blue Exclamation Marks; those are the sign that a Side Mission is available to you.

All available Side Missions in Borderlands 4

Each region of Borderlands 4 has its own Side Missions to complete, and they all have more or less different objectives. Some of them are sad and violent, like Meat is Murder, whereas other ones are incredibly silly and satirical, like Abduction Junction. No matter what, they’re worth doing, though.

Some Side Missions, like this one, can give you money, gear, xp, and cool cosmetics for you and your ECHO Device (Image via 2K Games)
Some Side Missions, like this one, can give you money, gear, xp, and cool cosmetics for you and your ECHO Device (Image via 2K Games)

You won’t always get gear as your reward, though. Sometimes it’s just currency (Cash/Eridium), and XP for your character. The XP is usually worthwhile enough, on top of the EXP you get for killing anything that comes between you and your Side Mission goals in Borderlands 4.

Below you’ll find a list of every known Side Mission in Borderlands 4. Should some others show up that we don’t have on this list, we’ll update accordingly:

Coastal Bonescape missions

  • Meat is Murder
  • Abduction Injunction
  • Hangover Helper

Hungering Plain missions

  • No Place Like Home
  • Finway’s Cup
  • Exit Through the Rift Shop

The Howl missions

  • Ready to Blow
  • Breeding Daisies
  • Whack-A-Thresher
  • Carried Away
  • Droning On
  • Drone Ranger
  • The Kairos Job
  • Scoundrel Roundup: Glitch
  • Scoundrel Roundup: Kilo
  • Free for the TASKing
  • TASK and Ye Shall Receive
  • TASK Master
  • Working For Tips
  • Null and Void
  • All Charged Up
  • Bound for Launch
  • PowerDrop
  • Savage Salvage
Idolator’s Noose missions

  • Sum of His Parts
  • Electroshock Therapy
  • Electroshock Therapy: The Second Session

Dissected Plateau

  • Gone Are My Leggies
  • To the Limb It
  • To the Limb It: Redux
  • To the Limb It: Couples Therapy
  • Primordial Vault: Fadefields

Lopside missions

  • Potty Mouth
  • Imminent Jest

Grindstone of the Worthy missions

  • The Power Ballad of Rodd Vomit
  • Vicious News Cycle: Cannon Fodder
  • Primordial Vault: Carcadia Burn

Ruined Sumplands missions

  • Fault Hunting
  • Vend of the Line
  • Enter the Electi Part 1
  • Enter the Electi Part 2
  • The Council Divided
  • A Traitor Within
  • The Mole’s Gambit
  • PB&J
  • Her Own Funeral
  • Broken Ships
  • Vicious News Cycle: Hot Tag
  • Vicious News Cycle: Mine Time Live
Tonnage Peel missions

  • And Welcome to the Jam
  • Ripples and Rituals

Cuspid Climb missions

  • Flat Kairoser
  • Peak Performance
  • Wayward Gun
  • Way Too Chill

Stoneblood Forest missions

  • Father of the Glide
  • Crack This Guy’s Back
  • Sage Against the Machine
  • The Next Quest Thing

The Low Keys

  • Mob Mentality
  • Mob Rules
  • Angry Mob
  • Mob Justice
  • Tandem Access Memory
  • La-La-Last Call
  • Ain’t No Sham in it
  • Brew-Ha-Ha
  • Never Meet Your Heroes
  • The Importance of Being Furnished
  • A Brother in Need
  • It’s a Whole Phase Situation
  • Returned to the Mountain
  • A Call for Help
  • Primordial Vault: Terminus Range
Carcadia District missions

  • Price of Freedom
  • Price of Freedom Pt. 2
  • Price of Freedom Pt. 3
  • Joe & Sue
  • The Black Market
  • Overwriting a Wrong
  • Bad Seed
  • Bad Seed Pt. 2
  • The Cat’s Pajamas

Terminus District missions

  • AAA for Effort
  • Below the Surface
  • No-Escape Room
  • Love in the TIme of Eridium POisoning

Fades District missions

  • Old Raymond
  • Old Lads
  • Old Tricks
  • One Gassy Issue
  • One Slimy Issue

Whether playing alone or with friends in Borderlands 4, it’s fun to take part in these side missions. It’s a great way to power up, get some extra exp, or just learn more about the wacky, chaotic world of Kairos. Everyone’s got problems, and why not be a good Vault Hunter and help them out?

Jason Parker

Jason Parker

Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.

Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.

Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.

A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube.

