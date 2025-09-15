Borderlands 4 The Kairos Job Walkthrough

The Kairos Job in Borderlands 4 is a side quest that you can get from The Fadefields area on the map. The game features a list of different missions that you can complete besides the main storyline. These tasks are mostly straightforward and can be completed without much hassle. Moreover, the rewards from the side quests can be great to acquire, as they can help you in future missions and during general exploration.
This article will highlight the best way to complete The Kairos Job in Borderlands 4.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to start The Kairos Job in Borderlands 4
Here is how you can activate The Kairos Job side quest in Borderlands 4:
- Travel to The Fadefields area and then navigate to The Launchpad area.
- You can find the mission marker for this side mission on the map. Find the NPC named Shim and interact with the character to open the mission page.
- Accept the task to begin your journey, and then start completing the objectives provided to you one after the other.
Also read: All Easter Eggs and secrets in Borderlands 4
It is important to note that this quest only becomes available after you have completed the One Fell Swoop mission in Borderlands 4.
How to complete The Kairos Job in Borderlands 4
After you complete the conversation with Shim, you will need to complete a list of different objectives to finish the side quest. Here is a quick overview that fans can utilize to complete The Kairos Job in Borderlands 4:
Take Walk with Shim
- Go around the house with the NPC and then interact with the character again at the end to get two new missions. You will need to recruit two other NPCs called Kilo and Glitch.
- Accept the new quests from Shim again to begin recruiting the NPCs.
Scoundrel Roundup: Kilo
- Follow the quest marker and interact with Kilo.
- Interact with the machine on the marker and follow Kilo’s instructions.
Scoundrel Roundup: Glitch
- Go back to Shim and accept the next mission to recruit Glitch.
- Travel to the marker on the map and interact with Glitch.
- Enter the house and disable all power relays while avoiding traps.
- Go back again and talk to Shim.
Go Over Plan
- Follow the NPCs to the objective marker and go over the plan inside the room.
Rendezvous with Crew
- Meet up with the whole team at the map marker.
- Get up to the balcony of the house in Hungering Plain.
Take electro charges from Glitch
- Interact with Glitch to take the items.
- You will then need to head down from the balcony and head toward the quest marker.
Get on Warehouse roof
- Go behind the Warehouse and through the small hills at the back.
- Utilize the ramp at the edge of the hill to get on top of the roof.
- Once you reach the roof, you will need to eliminate the guards and place the electro charges on the arrays.
- There will be a total of 4 arrays on the roof that you need to rig with the charges.
Read more: Borderlands 4 No Place Like Home walkthrough
Find door controls
- Near the shielded yellow door, you will find a console with buttons and levers that you need to activate.
- Follow Kilo’s instructions to complete this step.
- Once completed, the crew will be able to enter the area.
Kill Order security guards
- Take down all the enemies on the roof to get to the next phase.
- There will be a lot of guards, so take your time and eliminate all of them on the roof to complete this objective.
- Meet up with the group after clearing the area.
- Shoot the explosives marked on your screen to open up a hole in the roof.
Infiltrate Warehouse
- Go inside from the opening and then turn off all the power relays inside without getting caught in the lasers.
Find right spot to cut
- Melee attack on the side of the large safe, wherever it is marked to find the correct area to cut.
- While Kilo is cutting the safe, you will need to eliminate all the guards inside trying to stop the group.
- You will also need to secure 3 drone rockets after dealing with the guards.
- Go to the safe and attach the drone rockets on the sides in the indicated areas.
- You can then interact with Glitch to clear the safe for launch.
Travel to safe’s new location
- Follow the objective marker on the map and get to the safe.
- The safe will be present in the Lopside area of the map.
- You will need to defeat a few more guards near the safe to secure the loot.
Open safe
- After Shim asks you to open up the safe, interact with the front of the box to open it.
- Once the conversation with the crew ends, The Kairos Job side quest will be completed.
All The Kairos Job in Borderlands 4 rewards
Here are the rewards you get for completing this side quest:
- Sub-Machine Gun
- Money
- Experience Points
- Eridium
- Weapon Skin
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- Borderlands 4 Whack-A-Thresher Walkthrough
- Borderlands 4 The Oppressor boss guide
- Borderlands 4: What is Eridium used for?
- How to open Vaults in Borderlands 4