All Easter Eggs and secrets in Borderlands 4 (known so far)

Borderlands 4 is hiding a lot under the hood, and everyone knows how the franchise is no stranger to easter eggs. Much like older games, there are several Easter Eggs and secrets you can find in the latest entry within missions, side quests, and random encounters. It is easy to miss them if you are not paying attention or are unfamiliar with the reference.

To make things easier, we have compiled a list of all known Easter Eggs and secrets currently found in the game. It’s only been a few days since launch, and the list may grow longer.

Note: May contain some late-game spoilers.

All Easter Eggs and secrets in Borderlands 4 (that we know so far)

Here's every Easter Egg we found in the game so far:

1) Old HUD

ECHO was about to send you back in time (Image via 2K)

For a moment, when Arjay and his ECHO get you out of Timekeeper’s captivity, you can see the HUD from the old Borderlands game. It isn’t apparent, but if you look close enough, you’ll be able to see the health and skill pop up for a split second when ECHO is scanning you.

2) The Quad-A Experience

The ture AAAA experience (Image via 2K)

Remember the time Ubisoft called their game Quad-A? Borderlands 4 also pokes fun at that in its own way. As you land near Claptrap’s Crimson Resistance, the fella offers you complimentary hot dogs that turn out to be batteries. If you read the description, their description says, ‘The True AAAA Experience. ’

3) Tannis on a Fish

The meme is alive (Image via 2K)

The iconic meme returns, and you can experience it soon after getting your hoverbike. It’s technically in The Howl Region, but you can go there from Coastal Bonescape. In the top right corner, you’ll find a Dead Bolt collectible. Just ahead of that, there are barrels of all elements. Shoot them to find Tannis on a Fish and grants you an achievement. The order is Corrosive, Cold, Fire, Electric, and Radiation.

4) Marcus Bobblehead

Gone but not forgotten (Image via 2K)

Scattered throughout Kairos, you can find the Marcus Bobblehead. There’s no indication they are close by, but they do have a Legendary aura around it until you interact with it. The process will grant you 100 XP for each bobblehead, and there are a lot to discover in each region of the three areas.

5) Shrek’s brother Wreck

Shrek at home (Image via 2K)

There’s a boss fight near Wyclef’s Reprieve Safehouse if you head towards the ECHO Log by the Tipping Point Order Bunker. Upon getting close, there will be a radioactive mini-boss with a pet, both of whom resemble Shrek and Donkey.

6) NOT Pokémon

Gotta catch 'em all (Image via 2K)

Expect trouble and make it double as you may have to face off against (NOT) Team Rocket in the Wayward Gun side quest. You’ll be catching all of the Gatatat using a highly sophisticated cube called the catch-tainer. Once you do, you’ll face the duo from the Bomb Squad.

7) Fake Code Stuff

I don't know what I'm doing here (Image via 2K)

All the computers in Borderlands 4 are fake, and so is everyone trying to be tech-savvy. If you look closely at the code running in green terminals, you’ll find that it’s not code but only a wall of text.

8) Embracer’s bluff

Interesting marker positioning (Image via 2K)

There is an area called Embracer’s Bluff within the Carcadia Burn, found near the Makeshift Chalet Safehouse. Interestingly, the PoI market is just over a garbage dump. More interestingly, Embracer was the previous owner of Gearbox and sold the studio to Take-Two, alongside all of its IPs, including Borderlands.

9) Moxxi’s Reward

Moxxi's got a reward for the highest tipper (Image via 2K)

We have all tipped way more to Moxxi than to any other character in video games and got appropriate rewards. Borderlands 4 is no different, as she brings multiple new Legendaries, so feel free to make use of your savings on the Tip Jar to get some new shinies.

10) VR-ON1CA

Help Claptrap get the items back (Image via 2K)

During the No Place Like Home quest, Claptrap mentions its female counterpart, VR-ON1CA, while talking to you. Getting the speech processor is a part of the quest, just like acquiring Moxxi’s painting.

11) Batman

Calptrap's Batman (Image via 2K)

Who knew our Claptrap was also secretly The Dark Knight, who’ll come running when you require his air in cleaning a toilet during the Potty Mouth side quest. All you need to do is light up the Clap Signal, and Claptrap will come flying.

12) Master Chief

I don't have the gun, so here's Purple Vomit (Image via 2K)

One of the Legendary Shotguns in the game, Lead Balloon’s description quotes the popular line from Halo 2 by Johnson. The description says, For a brick, he flew pretty good, referencing the landing made by Master Chief after sending back the covenant bomb.

