Borderlands 4: Everything you can get from Moxxi's Tip Jar

Moxxi makes a triumphant return in Borderlands 4, and she's bringing her bar with her; it's almost as if she never left in the first place (despite the storyline being set on an entirely different planet). With the bar and the setup comes Moxxi's Tip Jar, in which you can leave generous tips for a reward. Given how much of a softie Moxxi is towards Vault Hunters, if you tip right, you'll get more than just run-of-the-mill weapons.

Of course, this is not related to Moxxi's Encore, which is its own mechanic, but this is a nifty alternative method to get loot. That said, here's how to activate Moxxi's Tip Jar and what you can expect to gain from it if you tip enough.

How to unlock Moxxi's Tip Jar in Borderlands 4

You'll be able to unlock Moxxi's Tip Ja by naturally progressing through the Main Story Missions, namely Wrath of the Ripper Queen. Pretty soon, you'll be heading to Moxxi’s Bottoms Up, which is located in Carcadia Burns. The Tip Jar itself can be found on the main counter. Don't be worried about missing it, as it's rather large.

How to use Moxxi's Tip Jar and what can you get by tipping in Borderlands 4?

Give them Psychos the Cold Shoulder! (Image via 2k | YouTube/EpicNNG)

To use Moxxi's Tip Jar, all you need to do is interact with it and tip as much money as you'd like. However, if you want some sweet gear, by which I mean Legendary loot, you'll have to be rather generous.

You will need to spam either $100 or $1,000 until the Tip Jar has a short animation appear. At the time point, you will not be able to tip anymore, and if you turn to Moxxi, she'll be holding a Legendary weapon for you to take. This is what you will get:

Sweet Embrace (Shotgun): Keep tipping Moxxi $100s

Cold Shoulder (Assault Rifle): Keep tipping Moxxi $1,000s

Keep in mind that there's no "fixed" amount that you need to tip to get these weapons, but it does seem to scale with your character's level. As such, the higher your level, the more you'll need to tip before you get a weapon. Also, you can tip as many times as you'd like to get re-rolls of the same weapon,

