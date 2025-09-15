Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop walkthrough

The Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop side quest starts rather oddly. You will receive the quest from Francis Oddman after you pick up a call from one of the bodies that appear on the ground. This quest can begin from multiple locations and will take you about 20-25 minutes to finish, if not less. Players will have to enter the rift and defeat multiple opponents to complete the quest.

Ad

This article will act as a Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop guide and shed light on all details regarding the side quest.

Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest guide

Accepting the quest in Cuspid Climbs (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@manugames92)

As mentioned earlier, the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop side quest can begin in multiple locations. Here are some basics you need to know before you attempt to finish this mission:

Ad

Trending

Recommended Level : 30-45

: 30-45 Quest giver : Francis Oddman

: Francis Oddman Locations : Cuspid Climb, Low Leys, Hungering Plain, Ruined Sumplands

: Cuspid Climb, Low Leys, Hungering Plain, Ruined Sumplands Time to beat on average: 20-30 minutes

You can find a body with the radio transmission in any of the above areas. Once you accept the quest, your next objective is to find Francis Oddman.

Stage 1: Find Francis Oddman

Francis Oddman in Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@manugames92)

Once you accept the quest from any of the above locations, you will have to find Francis Oddman. His location remains fixed, no matter where you accept the quest from. You can find him in The Fadefields in the Disected Plataeu region.

Ad

He can be found inside a facility. To get there, jump down the Deep Seven Order silo. Once you're at the very bottom, follow along the quest marker and enter the facility building through the open door south of the marker. Here, you will find Francis Oddman, and you will begin the next stage of the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest.

Stage 2: Reach Order Encampment

These silver pipes hide the machine parts (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@manugames92)

Francis Oddman will now send you to collect some machine parts from an enemy camp. This target area is located in Coastal Bonescape, and you can reach it quickly via the fast travel methods.

Ad

Once you reach the region, go to Waterstop. Here, you will be greeted by many enemies, and they will likely land more than a few shots. You can ignore them and focus on the objectives, or kill them in the process. Once you arrive in Waterstop, take a look at the three Objective Markers, and they will lead you to the parts Oddman is looking for. Strike the pipes with your melee attack to uncover the hidden machine parts.

Ad

Also read: All Main story missions in Borderlands 4

Stage 3: Return to Francis Oddman and fix his machine

Fixing Oddman's machine (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@manugames92)

Once you collect the machine parts, move forward in the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest. Return to Francis Oddman safely. Next, you must fix his machine with the three parts you just recovered from Waterstop.

Ad

Go upstairs towards his massive Rift machine and plant the parts as indicated by the objective markers. Once the rift opens up, jump and use the grapple to get into it.

Stage 4: Kill Order foes

Grapple upwards to reach the next objective (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@manugames92)

Francis Oddman's Rift Machine fails and sends you straight to an Order Facility. Your next objective is to fight and kill all the enemies you encounter here. You will have to engage in heavy combat and navigate your way towards an upper platform, which you can reach by grappling your way upwards.

Ad

Here, you will find one last guard. Eliminate him. The next objective in the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop side quest will then appear.

Also read: Borderlands 4 vs 3: The 7 biggest differences we have noticed

Stage 5: Release prisoners

In this zone, you will encounter prisoners behind red force fields. On your left, the objective marker will point towards a console with a red button. Press it to release the prisoners.

You can talk to these prisoners for extra rewards and some dialogues. However, this is an optional objective and does not need to be fulfilled in the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest.

Ad

Stage 6: Find a way out of the lab

Enriched Eridium (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@manugames92)

Next, face the prisons and turn right. Go all the way to the end of this platform and you'll be faced with a grate. You can pull this away using your grapple to expose a route towards the Storage Room.

Ad

Once you're in the vents, go through them, and once outside, take a left. Here, you will come across a locker. Break it open and collect the Enriched Eridium.

Stage 7: Throw Eridium into the rift

In this stage of the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest, return to the rift that you came from. To do so, follow the objective marker on your compass or retrace your way back to the origin point.

Ad

Then, throw the Eridium into the rift. This will allow you to re-enter the rift and return to Francis Oddman, who sent you to the wrong location after promising a place in paradise. The Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest will then enter its final phase.

Also read: Borderlands 4: All Firmware Gear set bonuses, explained

Stage 8: Kill order forces and confront Oddman

Confronting Francis Oddman (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@manugames92)

After you return, you will be greeted by Order Forces protecting Francis Oddman. Kill them all and return to the lab where you first encountered the mad scientist. You can find him near his Rift Machine.

Ad

Once you confront him, you will be faced with a choice. You can either shoot or punch Francis Oddman for all his wrongdoing. Punching him would result in him getting sucked into the rift, where he ultimately dies. Shooting him would also result in his death.

All rewards for clearing the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest

Once Francis Oddman is out of the equation, the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop side quest comes to an end. You immediately receive your rewards, which include money, Eridium, and XP. However, apart from these small gains, you will also receive some items in the inventory.

Ad

Here are all the rewards you will receive for finishing this quest:

Over 23,000 XP

2000 Cash

4 Eridium

Green or Purple rarity Grenade

Vault Hunter Style Cosmetic

Overall, the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest is short and does not demand a lot of time from the player. Its rewards are also interesting, though some other quests may prove to be more rewarding than this one. It certainly unlocks an engaging part of the Borderland 4 lore and gives the player a good look into a new character, Francis Oddman.

Ad

To go through more Borderlands 4 walkthroughs, check:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More