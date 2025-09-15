Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop walkthrough

The Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop side quest starts rather oddly. You will receive the quest from Francis Oddman after you pick up a call from one of the bodies that appear on the ground. This quest can begin from multiple locations and will take you about 20-25 minutes to finish, if not less. Players will have to enter the rift and defeat multiple opponents to complete the quest.
This article will act as a Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop guide and shed light on all details regarding the side quest.
Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest guide
As mentioned earlier, the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop side quest can begin in multiple locations. Here are some basics you need to know before you attempt to finish this mission:
- Recommended Level: 30-45
- Quest giver: Francis Oddman
- Locations: Cuspid Climb, Low Leys, Hungering Plain, Ruined Sumplands
- Time to beat on average: 20-30 minutes
You can find a body with the radio transmission in any of the above areas. Once you accept the quest, your next objective is to find Francis Oddman.
Stage 1: Find Francis Oddman
Once you accept the quest from any of the above locations, you will have to find Francis Oddman. His location remains fixed, no matter where you accept the quest from. You can find him in The Fadefields in the Disected Plataeu region.
He can be found inside a facility. To get there, jump down the Deep Seven Order silo. Once you're at the very bottom, follow along the quest marker and enter the facility building through the open door south of the marker. Here, you will find Francis Oddman, and you will begin the next stage of the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest.
Stage 2: Reach Order Encampment
Francis Oddman will now send you to collect some machine parts from an enemy camp. This target area is located in Coastal Bonescape, and you can reach it quickly via the fast travel methods.
Once you reach the region, go to Waterstop. Here, you will be greeted by many enemies, and they will likely land more than a few shots. You can ignore them and focus on the objectives, or kill them in the process. Once you arrive in Waterstop, take a look at the three Objective Markers, and they will lead you to the parts Oddman is looking for. Strike the pipes with your melee attack to uncover the hidden machine parts.
Stage 3: Return to Francis Oddman and fix his machine
Once you collect the machine parts, move forward in the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest. Return to Francis Oddman safely. Next, you must fix his machine with the three parts you just recovered from Waterstop.
Go upstairs towards his massive Rift machine and plant the parts as indicated by the objective markers. Once the rift opens up, jump and use the grapple to get into it.
Stage 4: Kill Order foes
Francis Oddman's Rift Machine fails and sends you straight to an Order Facility. Your next objective is to fight and kill all the enemies you encounter here. You will have to engage in heavy combat and navigate your way towards an upper platform, which you can reach by grappling your way upwards.
Here, you will find one last guard. Eliminate him. The next objective in the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop side quest will then appear.
Stage 5: Release prisoners
In this zone, you will encounter prisoners behind red force fields. On your left, the objective marker will point towards a console with a red button. Press it to release the prisoners.
You can talk to these prisoners for extra rewards and some dialogues. However, this is an optional objective and does not need to be fulfilled in the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest.
Stage 6: Find a way out of the lab
Next, face the prisons and turn right. Go all the way to the end of this platform and you'll be faced with a grate. You can pull this away using your grapple to expose a route towards the Storage Room.
Once you're in the vents, go through them, and once outside, take a left. Here, you will come across a locker. Break it open and collect the Enriched Eridium.
Stage 7: Throw Eridium into the rift
In this stage of the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest, return to the rift that you came from. To do so, follow the objective marker on your compass or retrace your way back to the origin point.
Then, throw the Eridium into the rift. This will allow you to re-enter the rift and return to Francis Oddman, who sent you to the wrong location after promising a place in paradise. The Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest will then enter its final phase.
Stage 8: Kill order forces and confront Oddman
After you return, you will be greeted by Order Forces protecting Francis Oddman. Kill them all and return to the lab where you first encountered the mad scientist. You can find him near his Rift Machine.
Once you confront him, you will be faced with a choice. You can either shoot or punch Francis Oddman for all his wrongdoing. Punching him would result in him getting sucked into the rift, where he ultimately dies. Shooting him would also result in his death.
All rewards for clearing the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest
Once Francis Oddman is out of the equation, the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop side quest comes to an end. You immediately receive your rewards, which include money, Eridium, and XP. However, apart from these small gains, you will also receive some items in the inventory.
Here are all the rewards you will receive for finishing this quest:
- Over 23,000 XP
- 2000 Cash
- 4 Eridium
- Green or Purple rarity Grenade
- Vault Hunter Style Cosmetic
Overall, the Borderlands 4 Exit Through the Rift Shop quest is short and does not demand a lot of time from the player. Its rewards are also interesting, though some other quests may prove to be more rewarding than this one. It certainly unlocks an engaging part of the Borderland 4 lore and gives the player a good look into a new character, Francis Oddman.
