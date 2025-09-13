Borderlands 4: Abduction Injuction walkthrough

Borderlands 4 is home to some truly wacky side missions, and one of those is Abduction Injunction. A parody of people who claim UFOs steal their cattle, you can pick this side mission up very early in the game. After you’ve completed Recruitment Drive, you can head north from your base to chat with Wildhorn Jenny. She’s just a stone’s throw south of Plungeford in Fadefield, so she’s hard to miss.
Her livestock is being abducted by a mysterious spaceship, according to her, and that claim kicks off Abduction Injunction in Borderlands 4. If you’re stumped on what to do and where to go in this side mission, we’re here to help you get there.
Steps to complete Abduction Injunction in Borderlands 4
You can find Wildhorn Jenny to start Borderlands 4’s Abduction Injunction on the path north of your first base in Fadefield, and just a bit south of Plungeford. Just look for the blue exclamation mark. This isn’t an exceptionally long quest, and if you have your digi-bike before starting it, it can be even faster, thanks to the speed of the vehicle. You shouldn’t expect this side mission to take more than 20 or so minutes, at the most.
- Check Herd
- Follow Order ship
- Free abducted beasts
1) Check Herd, Follow Order ship
The first step for this Borderlands 4 side mission is to Check the Herd. Just follow the quest marker to the nearby livestock, and sure enough, there is a ship scooping up livestock! It’s an Order ship, to be specific. You’re going to have to follow it; if you have a vehicle, that’s faster, but otherwise, just use your ECHO Device to track it down.
Your first stop will be at the Pool of Re-Flex-tion, where the ship steals yet another animal. There’s nothing you can do about it, so just let it happen. However, I did have to fight a Badass Savagehorn here, but your experience may differ. If there’s nothing to fight, just hit your ECHO Device and keep on the trail.
On the way, you may also run into Slugmetal Ditch if you haven’t completed it yet. It’s simple enough to do though. Clear out the enemies, and take the battery on the upper area, and throw it into the connector. This rewards you with the Crawler Vehicle Part: Smiley, which is a vehicle cosmetic. From there, you can move right on again to the Borderlands 4 quest objective for Abduction Injunction.
2) Free abducted beasts
When the ship finally stops, it will be at a small Order outpost, with some chained up doors on it. After a bit of conversation, the objective will update to Free abducted beasts x3. The first door is straight ahead, easy to find. Go to the back of the base, and you’ll find the other two doors.
However, this also angers the Order soldiers who are here, so you’re going to have to take them down too. There are a few stragglers on top of this base too, so use the Grapple Point in the back to get up there and take them down. At that point, you’ll hear a mysterious voice talking to you.
The large shipping container on top of the base will open, and you’ll find a beast named Gorman who will explain the situation. Apparently, the Order are fascinated by the potential intellect of the Wildhorns, and experiment on them. I’ll leave the rest for you to experience, because it’s a wild story.
You can also crack open a Red Weapon Container here, for a variety of rewards. After you hear about Gorman’s plight, Abduction Injunction is over in Borderlands 4. There’s no need to return to the quest giver and tell her anything. Your reward will be some EXP and Currency for completing this side mission.
Check out our other Borderlands 4 guides and features
- All Weapon Manufacturers in Borderlands 4
- Who is the villain of Borderlands 4?
- What are Enhancements in Borderlands 4?
- Does Borderlands 4 have co-op and crossplay?