Borderlands 4: How to level up fast

If you want to improve your Vault Hunter's capabilities, you need to know how you can level up fast in Borderlands 4. Whether you're well-versed in the entire series, or are a newbie hopping into your first game of Borderlands, we have got you covered with a detailed guide on how you can achieve this goal.
In this article, we will explore how you can level up fast in Borderlands 4. Read below to know more.
How to level up fast in Borderlands 4?
Borderlands 4 has a traditional XP-based level-up system, and if you're familiar with how that works, then you already understand what you might need to do to quickly boost your character's level.
Now, there are two or three ways you can quickly push through levels in this game. Below, we will provide you a detailed brief on all of them. You can follow along, and if you stick to our instructions, you will be able to level up quite quickly in-game.
Completing the main story
Pushing through the main story and completing the campaign is honestly the easiest and best way to push your character to at least level 35-40 in the game. In the campaign, you come across high-density mobs, get XP rewards for quest completion, and face off against high-value targets to farm the most amount of experience points in the game.
Now, in our opinion, starting and pursuing the entire campaign storyline is a great way to quickly reach the highest levels in Borderlands 4.
Check out: BL4 Amon Skill tree: A complete guide
Completing side-quests
Now, alongside the main story, it is quite intrinsic for you to also engage and complete the different side missions that are available in this game. While it might seem redundant in the early phases of the title, you will eventually have to do them in order to combat the beefy enemies that you will encounter towards the end of the main campaign storyline.
As you push through the side quests, alongside the campaign, you will find yourself leveling up quite fast.
Read more: Day-one patch "does a lot", but cannot lower minimum specs for BL4
Fighting mobs and joining co-op
Now, fighting mobs is a core part of the entire Borderlands saga. However, if your priority is to level up quickly, you need to be smart about the fights you take. Of course, the campaign and the side quests you will undertake will provide you with ample combat XP. However, if you want to take it to the next level, we urge you to hop into a co-op segment with your friend and head into areas with high-density enemy spawns.
This method is a sure-shot way to not only guarantee a lot of fun through combat, but also to secure a steady line to farm a lot of XP and level up quickly in the game.
That's everything that you need to know about quickly leveling up in Borderlands 4. For more related guides, check out:
- How to fix BL4 crashing on PC
- Best BL4 settings for low-end GPUs
- Does BL4 have an FOV Slider?
- How to get and use Enhancements