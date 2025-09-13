Borderlands 4: How to level up fast

If you want to improve your Vault Hunter's capabilities, you need to know how you can level up fast in Borderlands 4. Whether you're well-versed in the entire series, or are a newbie hopping into your first game of Borderlands, we have got you covered with a detailed guide on how you can achieve this goal.

Ad

In this article, we will explore how you can level up fast in Borderlands 4. Read below to know more.

How to level up fast in Borderlands 4?

Borderlands 4 has a traditional XP-based level-up system, and if you're familiar with how that works, then you already understand what you might need to do to quickly boost your character's level.

Now, there are two or three ways you can quickly push through levels in this game. Below, we will provide you a detailed brief on all of them. You can follow along, and if you stick to our instructions, you will be able to level up quite quickly in-game.

Ad

Trending

Completing the main story

Pushing through the main story and completing the campaign is honestly the easiest and best way to push your character to at least level 35-40 in the game. In the campaign, you come across high-density mobs, get XP rewards for quest completion, and face off against high-value targets to farm the most amount of experience points in the game.

Now, in our opinion, starting and pursuing the entire campaign storyline is a great way to quickly reach the highest levels in Borderlands 4.

Ad

Completing quests in BL4 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Check out: BL4 Amon Skill tree: A complete guide

Ad

Completing side-quests

Now, alongside the main story, it is quite intrinsic for you to also engage and complete the different side missions that are available in this game. While it might seem redundant in the early phases of the title, you will eventually have to do them in order to combat the beefy enemies that you will encounter towards the end of the main campaign storyline.

As you push through the side quests, alongside the campaign, you will find yourself leveling up quite fast.

Ad

Read more: Day-one patch "does a lot", but cannot lower minimum specs for BL4

Fighting mobs and joining co-op

Now, fighting mobs is a core part of the entire Borderlands saga. However, if your priority is to level up quickly, you need to be smart about the fights you take. Of course, the campaign and the side quests you will undertake will provide you with ample combat XP. However, if you want to take it to the next level, we urge you to hop into a co-op segment with your friend and head into areas with high-density enemy spawns.

Ad

This method is a sure-shot way to not only guarantee a lot of fun through combat, but also to secure a steady line to farm a lot of XP and level up quickly in the game.

Playing co-op in BL4 (Image via Gearbox Software)

That's everything that you need to know about quickly leveling up in Borderlands 4. For more related guides, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More