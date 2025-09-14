Borderlands 4: Should you punch or shoot Francis Oddman?

Borderlands 4 has its fair share of comedic moments amidst the chaos and the eerie calm, which is predominant at times. One such moment is when you, the Vault Hunter, get to choose between slapping or shooting an individual you come across. The person in question is Francis Oddman, whom you can locate via an ECHO Log detailing his whereabouts.

He's certain that paradise exists off-world, far away from The Timekeerper and his Order; a world that hasn't been shackled and chained by oppressors. If you're curious about such a world as well, you'll be able to find him at Deep Seven, one of the three Order Silo located in the Fadefields. This is where you'll have to undertake the Exit Through the Rift Shop (Side Mission) and make a choice at the end.

Should you punch or shoot Francis Oddman in Borderlands 4?

Once you go through the Side Mission, escape the Rift, and return to Francis Oddman, you'll be tasked with stopping this madman and his experiments. Rather than trying to escape the Order per se, the truth of the matter is that he's part of it. And much like Idolator Sol and other villains, he's using Kairos' population to fuel his foul experiments.

Perhaps the only difference is his means of doing so. Rather than absorbing them to reinforce his armour, he sends them through Rifts in the hopes of finding paradise. Not very pragmatic, but Francis Oddman is certainly optimistic about it.

He really is a rather odd man (Image 2k | YouTube/Manugames92)

But here's where you can make a difference. When you confront him, you're given a choice on how to deal with him. Here are the options and their outcomes:

Punch Francis Oddman : He falls through a Rift and likely dies.

: He falls through a Rift and likely dies. Shoot Francis Oddman: He's dead (duh).

The choice of what to do with him is entirely up to you. However, if you're one of those players who enjoys earning achievements in Borderlands 4, punching him is the better option. It's linked to an achievement called Rift Incompabile, which tasks you with seeking out Francis Oddman's final resting place. We're yet to uncover where this is at the moment.

