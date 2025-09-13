  • home icon
  Borderlands 4: All Firmware Gear set bonuses, explained

Borderlands 4: All Firmware Gear set bonuses, explained

By Prit Chauhan
Published Sep 13, 2025
Borderlands 4: All Firmware Gear set bonuses, explained
There are multiple Borderlands 4 Firmware Gear sets (Image via 2K Games)

Borderlands 4 consists of over 18 Firmware Gear sets, all of which can grant you different bonuses. Firmware Gear sets do not apply to weapons per se, meaning you will have to use Class Mods, Enhancements, and more to ensure you get all their advantages.

This article lists all the Borderlands 4 Firmware Gear Set bonuses and explains how they help you in-game.

All Borderlands 4 Firmware Gear set bonuses listed and explained

You can equip your Borderlands 4 Firmware Gear set by placing it on a piece of gear. This can only be done by using Zane's Transfer Machine, located in any of the Faction Towns in Kairos. However, you will have to complete the game's campaign to access this device.

Listed below are all the Firmware Gear Set bonuses in Borderlands 4.

Action Fist

  • One item bonus: +15% Melee Damage
  • Two items bonus: +10% Action Skill Damage
  • Three items bonus: Action Skill Damage increased by 25% for 8s on melee kills

Airstrike

  • One item bonus: +20% Splash Radius
  • Two items bonus: +20% Splash Damage
  • Three items bonus: Missile Strike after getting a kill

Atlas Infinum

  • One item bonus: +5% fire rate is increased during Atlas Target Lock
  • Two items bonus: +10% damage for guns with Atlas-licensed parts
  • Three items bonus: Atlas Target Locks are infinite

Baker

  • One item bonus: +10% Shield Capacity
  • Two items bonus: -15% Repkit cooldown duration
  • Three items bonus: +25% maximum health

Bullets to Spare

  • One item bonus: +5% gun fire rate
  • Two items bonus: +20% magazine size
  • Three items bonus: Fire rate goes up by 50% of the magazine size

Daed-dy O'

  • One item bonus: +25% gun mode switch speed
  • Two items bonus: +15% magazine size
  • Three items bonus: On Mode Switch grants +20% damage, +20% fire rate for 5 seconds

Deadeye

  • One item bonus: +30% gun accuracy
  • Two items bonus: +25% gun Critical Damage
  • Three items bonus: Every Critical Hit grants 15% Critical Damage per Stack (for a Maximum 5 Stacks) for 10s

Gadget Ahoy

  • One item bonus: -15% Ordnance cooldown duration
  • Two items bonus: +20% Ordnance damage
  • Three items bonus: Ordnance kills grant +20% damage for 15 seconds

God Killer

  • One item bonus: +10% damage dealt to Badass enemies
  • Two items bonus: -10% damage taken from Badass enemies
  • Three items bonus: On killing a Badass enemy, damage dealt is increased +20% for 60 seconds
GOOJFC

  • One item bonus: +10% Action Skill cooldown rate
  • Two items bonus: +15% Action Skill damage
  • Three items bonus: +20% Action Skill cooldown rate

High Caliber

  • One item bonus: +25% projectile speed
  • Two items bonus: +10% gun damage
  • Three items bonus: Bullets pierce enemies

Jacked

  • One item bonus: +20% zoom-in speed
  • Two items bonus: +25% Hyperion Gun Shield capacity
  • Three items bonus: Hyperion Gun Shields +30% chance to ricochet projectiles

Lifeblood

  • One item bonus: +10% Repkit Healing
  • Two items bonus: +5% Lifesteal
  • Three items bonus: On kill, regenerates 10% of maximum health
Oscar Mike

  • One item bonus: +10% gun reload speed
  • Two items bonus: Up to +20% gun damage based on the emptiness of your gun's Magazine
  • Three items bonus: +30% gun fire rate after reloading for 4 seconds

Real Big Fist

  • One item bonus: +15% Melee Damage
  • Two items bonus: +25% Melee Damage
  • Three items bonus: Melee kills trigger a Nova explosion for 200% Melee Damage

Risky Boots

  • One item bonus: When health is less than 35%, damage taken is reduced by 30%
  • Two items bonus: When health is less than 35%, movement speed increases +35%
  • Three items bonus: When health is less than 35%, damage dealt increases by +100% and Lifesteal by +5%
Rubberband Man

  • One item bonus: +5% damage reduction
  • Two items bonus: +5% Lifesteal
  • Three items bonus: Bonuses granted by this Firmware are doubled

Trickshot

  • One item bonus: +5% gun reload speed
  • Two items bonus: +10% gun Critical Damage
  • Three items bonus: Critical Hits have a 50% Chance to refill 1 Ammo to the currently-equipped gun.

Borderlands 4 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

