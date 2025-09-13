Borderlands 4: All Firmware Gear set bonuses, explained

Borderlands 4 consists of over 18 Firmware Gear sets, all of which can grant you different bonuses. Firmware Gear sets do not apply to weapons per se, meaning you will have to use Class Mods, Enhancements, and more to ensure you get all their advantages.This article lists all the Borderlands 4 Firmware Gear Set bonuses and explains how they help you in-game.All Borderlands 4 Firmware Gear set bonuses listed and explainedYou can equip your Borderlands 4 Firmware Gear set by placing it on a piece of gear. This can only be done by using Zane's Transfer Machine, located in any of the Faction Towns in Kairos. However, you will have to complete the game's campaign to access this device.Listed below are all the Firmware Gear Set bonuses in Borderlands 4.Action FistOne item bonus: +15% Melee DamageTwo items bonus: +10% Action Skill DamageThree items bonus: Action Skill Damage increased by 25% for 8s on melee killsAirstrikeOne item bonus: +20% Splash RadiusTwo items bonus: +20% Splash DamageThree items bonus: Missile Strike after getting a killAtlas InfinumOne item bonus: +5% fire rate is increased during Atlas Target LockTwo items bonus: +10% damage for guns with Atlas-licensed partsThree items bonus: Atlas Target Locks are infiniteAlso read: How to get your first vehicle in Borderlands 4BakerOne item bonus: +10% Shield CapacityTwo items bonus: -15% Repkit cooldown durationThree items bonus: +25% maximum healthBullets to SpareOne item bonus: +5% gun fire rateTwo items bonus: +20% magazine sizeThree items bonus: Fire rate goes up by 50% of the magazine sizeDaed-dy O'One item bonus: +25% gun mode switch speedTwo items bonus: +15% magazine sizeThree items bonus: On Mode Switch grants +20% damage, +20% fire rate for 5 secondsAlso read: Borderlands 4 Recruitment Drive walkthroughDeadeyeOne item bonus: +30% gun accuracyTwo items bonus: +25% gun Critical DamageThree items bonus: Every Critical Hit grants 15% Critical Damage per Stack (for a Maximum 5 Stacks) for 10sGadget AhoyOne item bonus: -15% Ordnance cooldown durationTwo items bonus: +20% Ordnance damageThree items bonus: Ordnance kills grant +20% damage for 15 secondsGod KillerOne item bonus: +10% damage dealt to Badass enemiesTwo items bonus: -10% damage taken from Badass enemiesThree items bonus: On killing a Badass enemy, damage dealt is increased +20% for 60 secondsGOOJFCOne item bonus: +10% Action Skill cooldown rateTwo items bonus: +15% Action Skill damageThree items bonus: +20% Action Skill cooldown rateHigh CaliberOne item bonus: +25% projectile speedTwo items bonus: +10% gun damageThree items bonus: Bullets pierce enemiesAlso read: Borderlands 4: Meat is Murder walkthroughJackedOne item bonus: +20% zoom-in speedTwo items bonus: +25% Hyperion Gun Shield capacityThree items bonus: Hyperion Gun Shields +30% chance to ricochet projectilesLifebloodOne item bonus: +10% Repkit HealingTwo items bonus: +5% LifestealThree items bonus: On kill, regenerates 10% of maximum healthOscar MikeOne item bonus: +10% gun reload speedTwo items bonus: Up to +20% gun damage based on the emptiness of your gun's MagazineThree items bonus: +30% gun fire rate after reloading for 4 secondsReal Big FistOne item bonus: +15% Melee DamageTwo items bonus: +25% Melee DamageThree items bonus: Melee kills trigger a Nova explosion for 200% Melee DamageRisky BootsOne item bonus: When health is less than 35%, damage taken is reduced by 30%Two items bonus: When health is less than 35%, movement speed increases +35%Three items bonus: When health is less than 35%, damage dealt increases by +100% and Lifesteal by +5%Rubberband ManOne item bonus: +5% damage reductionTwo items bonus: +5% LifestealThree items bonus: Bonuses granted by this Firmware are doubledAlso read: Borderlands 4 Vex Leveling guideTrickshotOne item bonus: +5% gun reload speedTwo items bonus: +10% gun Critical DamageThree items bonus: Critical Hits have a 50% Chance to refill 1 Ammo to the currently-equipped gun.Borderlands 4 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.