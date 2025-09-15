Borderlands 4 No Place Like Home walkthrough

Once again, Claptrap has returned with all of his usual shenanigans in Borderlands 4, usually dragging you into some crazy, absurd, and hazardous adventures. No Place Like Home is one of his quests where you must acquire some mementos while blasting through Order enemies and helping him deal with leaving Pandora.

Ad

This guide will cover every step of the quest, from acquiring it from Claptrap to its explosive ending.

Borderlands 4: No Place Like Home quest guide

You can find Claptrap in the Hungering Plain south of the Wreck of Nostalgia / near the river west of The Flarewell (Image via Gearbox Software)

Recommended Level: 10-12

10-12 Quest Giver: Claptrap

Claptrap Location: Hungering Plain, The Fadefields (south of the Wreck of Nostalgia / near the river west of The Flarewell)

Hungering Plain, The Fadefields (south of the Wreck of Nostalgia / near the river west of The Flarewell) Time to beat on average: 30-35 minutes

Ad

Trending

This side mission is available once you are done with the Down and Outbound quest. This is also the first quest of Claptrap’s personal storyline, which is spread across five quests and directly ties into Borderlands 4’s Widely Beloved Mascot trophy.

Stage 1: Talk to Claptrap

Claptrap can be found sitting sadly near a campfire outside a riverside shack in the western area of Hungering Plain (Image via Gearbox Software)

You can find Claptrap sitting sadly near a campfire outside a shack in the western area of Hungering Plain, where he is sulking about the "good old days in Pandora" and requires your aid to move on.

Ad

Stage 2: Reach the Order base

Head east to find the Order Base in The Flarewell to find the Portrait (Image via Gearbox Software)

Head east to find the Order Base in The Flarewell.

Prepare to encounter Order troops as soon as you reach the base.

Use cover and fire tactics to eliminate them. Elemental weapons work the best against their shields.

Try to eliminate enemies in the outer section first if you don't want to get crowded.

Ad

Stage 3: Eliminate Jerk

In the Order base, you'll also need to fight the miniboss Big Orange Hothead, aka Jerk, who will drop the key (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once outer enemies are eliminated, you must enter the base to fight the miniboss Big Orange Hothead, aka Jerk.

Ad

He is resistant to incendiary weapons but vulnerable to shock weapons, so have one in hand.

Once defeated, Jerk drops the Facility Keycard, which is required to progress into the quest.

Also read: Borderlands 4 co-op: How to play with your friends

Stage 4: Find the depot entrance

The secondary console is hidden away behind the pile of containers (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you have the keycard, find the depot to the southeast of the Order base. While the console works, flipping the switch doesn't do anything.

Ad

The door can't be opened, so instead, jump through the nearby broken wall.

Once inside, look for a secret console in the southwest corner inside the search zone.

Activate the console to open the hidden door leading underground.

Also read: Borderlands 4: How to farm bosses for Legendary gear (Moxxi's Encore)

Stage 5: Get the Tasteful Portrait (Objective: 1)

The Tasteful Portrait can be found on a table inside a shrine-like room dedicated to Moxxi (Image via Gearbox Software)

Drop down inside the new depot area.

Continue onward till you find a room arranged like a shrine to Moxxi with orange lighting.

You will find the Tasteful Portrait (quest item) on top of a table.

Ad

Stage 6: Get VR-ON1CA’s Processor (Objective: 2)

Access the console and arrange the solar panels to blast through the door (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you’ve acquired the Portrait, the door to the next room opens up automatically, leading to another fight with Order troops. Clear out the troops and go outside.

Ad

Use the grappling hook to climb the adjacent tower.

You will spot VR-ON1CA’s Processor through the window, but it can't be accessed since the door is locked

Note that you will be continuously under fire from Order troops, so ensure you clear the area before changing the panel directions.

VR-ON1CA’s Processor is on top of a metal crate inside the bulkhead (Image via Gearbox Software)

To unlock the door, you must do the laser panel puzzle. Here’s how to do it:

Ad

Activate the Laser Cannon using the control switch.

Interact with the solar panels nearby; the first one is broken, so use the other two.

Rotate them carefully with the Grapple ability until the beam redirects correctly into the bulkhead.

Once the beam opens the door, you’ll be ambushed by a Badass Synth.

Defeat the bot, then head inside and grab the VR-ON1CA’s Processor and the damaged Voice Module from the crate.

Ad

Also Read: Borderlands 4: Hackey Smack contract guide

Stage 7: Locate the Crimson Resistance Asset (Objective: 3)

Use these climbable surfaces to scale the tower (Image via Gearbox Software)

This is the last piece of memento you’ll need to recover for Claptrap.

Ad

Head deeper into the bunker, and you’ll find a climbable wall to the left side.

Climb the tower using the climbable walls, jumping to the right places, and using the grappling hook.

Rustknuckle’s mask can be acquired from an expired Crimson Resistance Psycho inside a red porter potty (Image via Gearbox Software)

Tip: Some of the panels can be pulled open to be used as jumping pads; use them to move up. Once you’ve made it to the top of the tower, you’ll find:

Ad

A red loot chest with some extra gear.

A porter potty with a dead Crimson resistance psycho. Loot Rustknuckle’s mask from the dead body.

Also read: How long will Borderlands 4 take to beat?

Stage 8: Return to Claptrap to end the mission

Claptrap will ask you to attach bombs to the boat and put all the mementoes on it (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you’ve acquired all three quest items (Portrait, Processor, and Mask), return to Claptrap in the Hungering Plains. He will want to let go of his past on Pandora.

Ad

Place the quest items on the raft by the riverbank.

Acquire two explosives from Claptrap’s workbench and attach them to the side of the boat.

Once Claptrap pushes the boat out into the river, you must shoot them to set the boat along with the items ablaze.

The quest ends with the boat exploding and Claptrap letting go of his past on Pandora (Image via Gearbox Software)

At this stage, the quest is completed, as Claptrap will be satisfied with letting go of his past.

Ad

Also Read: How to get your first vehicle in Borderlands 4

Rewards

Completing the No Place Like Home quest rewards you with a moderate bundle of XP, cash, and customizations:

Experience / XP (scales depending on your level)

Cash

Eridium

Weapon: Pistol (up to purple rarity)

Customization: Crimson Takeover Vault Hunter Style and Crimson Takeover ECHO-4 Paintjob

Finishing this quest also starts the Sum of His Parts quest, which is also the next quest in Claptrap's storyline in Borderlands 4.

Ad

Read more articles on Borderlands 4 here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More