Borderlands 4 No Place Like Home walkthrough

Once again, Claptrap has returned with all of his usual shenanigans in Borderlands 4, usually dragging you into some crazy, absurd, and hazardous adventures. No Place Like Home is one of his quests where you must acquire some mementos while blasting through Order enemies and helping him deal with leaving Pandora.
This guide will cover every step of the quest, from acquiring it from Claptrap to its explosive ending.
Borderlands 4: No Place Like Home quest guide
- Recommended Level: 10-12
- Quest Giver: Claptrap
- Location: Hungering Plain, The Fadefields (south of the Wreck of Nostalgia / near the river west of The Flarewell)
- Time to beat on average: 30-35 minutes
This side mission is available once you are done with the Down and Outbound quest. This is also the first quest of Claptrap’s personal storyline, which is spread across five quests and directly ties into Borderlands 4’s Widely Beloved Mascot trophy.
Stage 1: Talk to Claptrap
You can find Claptrap sitting sadly near a campfire outside a shack in the western area of Hungering Plain, where he is sulking about the "good old days in Pandora" and requires your aid to move on.
Stage 2: Reach the Order base
- Head east to find the Order Base in The Flarewell.
- Prepare to encounter Order troops as soon as you reach the base.
- Use cover and fire tactics to eliminate them. Elemental weapons work the best against their shields.
- Try to eliminate enemies in the outer section first if you don't want to get crowded.
Stage 3: Eliminate Jerk
Once outer enemies are eliminated, you must enter the base to fight the miniboss Big Orange Hothead, aka Jerk.
- He is resistant to incendiary weapons but vulnerable to shock weapons, so have one in hand.
- Once defeated, Jerk drops the Facility Keycard, which is required to progress into the quest.
Also read: Borderlands 4 co-op: How to play with your friends
Stage 4: Find the depot entrance
Once you have the keycard, find the depot to the southeast of the Order base. While the console works, flipping the switch doesn't do anything.
- The door can't be opened, so instead, jump through the nearby broken wall.
- Once inside, look for a secret console in the southwest corner inside the search zone.
- Activate the console to open the hidden door leading underground.
Also read: Borderlands 4: How to farm bosses for Legendary gear (Moxxi's Encore)
Stage 5: Get the Tasteful Portrait (Objective: 1)
- Drop down inside the new depot area.
- Continue onward till you find a room arranged like a shrine to Moxxi with orange lighting.
- You will find the Tasteful Portrait (quest item) on top of a table.
Stage 6: Get VR-ON1CA’s Processor (Objective: 2)
Once you’ve acquired the Portrait, the door to the next room opens up automatically, leading to another fight with Order troops. Clear out the troops and go outside.
- Use the grappling hook to climb the adjacent tower.
- You will spot VR-ON1CA’s Processor through the window, but it can't be accessed since the door is locked
Note that you will be continuously under fire from Order troops, so ensure you clear the area before changing the panel directions.
To unlock the door, you must do the laser panel puzzle. Here’s how to do it:
- Activate the Laser Cannon using the control switch.
- Interact with the solar panels nearby; the first one is broken, so use the other two.
- Rotate them carefully with the Grapple ability until the beam redirects correctly into the bulkhead.
- Once the beam opens the door, you’ll be ambushed by a Badass Synth.
- Defeat the bot, then head inside and grab the VR-ON1CA’s Processor and the damaged Voice Module from the crate.
Also Read: Borderlands 4: Hackey Smack contract guide
Stage 7: Locate the Crimson Resistance Asset (Objective: 3)
This is the last piece of memento you’ll need to recover for Claptrap.
- Head deeper into the bunker, and you’ll find a climbable wall to the left side.
- Climb the tower using the climbable walls, jumping to the right places, and using the grappling hook.
Tip: Some of the panels can be pulled open to be used as jumping pads; use them to move up. Once you’ve made it to the top of the tower, you’ll find:
- A red loot chest with some extra gear.
- A porter potty with a dead Crimson resistance psycho. Loot Rustknuckle’s mask from the dead body.
Also read: How long will Borderlands 4 take to beat?
Stage 8: Return to Claptrap to end the mission
Once you’ve acquired all three quest items (Portrait, Processor, and Mask), return to Claptrap in the Hungering Plains. He will want to let go of his past on Pandora.
- Place the quest items on the raft by the riverbank.
- Acquire two explosives from Claptrap’s workbench and attach them to the side of the boat.
- Once Claptrap pushes the boat out into the river, you must shoot them to set the boat along with the items ablaze.
At this stage, the quest is completed, as Claptrap will be satisfied with letting go of his past.
Also Read: How to get your first vehicle in Borderlands 4
Rewards
Completing the No Place Like Home quest rewards you with a moderate bundle of XP, cash, and customizations:
- Experience / XP (scales depending on your level)
- Cash
- Eridium
- Weapon: Pistol (up to purple rarity)
- Customization: Crimson Takeover Vault Hunter Style and Crimson Takeover ECHO-4 Paintjob
Finishing this quest also starts the Sum of His Parts quest, which is also the next quest in Claptrap's storyline in Borderlands 4.
Read more articles on Borderlands 4 here:
- How to send gear to Bank in B4
- All Fadefield Vault Key fragment locations
- All Trophies and Achievements
- All Weapon Manufacturers in the game
- Who is the villain of the new Borderlands game?
- Does B4 have co-op and crossplay?
- How to get your first vehicle in B4