Borderlands 4 co-op: How to play with your friends

Borderlands 4 is finally here, and just like previous entries, it focuses heavily on co-op gameplay. While the campaign can be completed solo, it is significantly more fun with your friends. With a fairly long storyline, teaming up could make your journey more entertaining and easier. Considering this, some players might be curious to learn how to invite others to their party.

Ad

On that note, here's everything to know about the co-op mode in Borderlands 4.

How to invite your friends and play co-op in Borderlands 4

Co-op has always been a big part of Borderlands, and the new game continues it in an even smoother way. You can freely switch between solo and multiplayer, and the progress will carry over no matter how you play.

Ad

Trending

You can invite from the top right section (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Gearbox)

To invite friends, you must pause the game and click the invite icon in the top-right section of the screen. You can do this from the main menu and while actively playing. After selecting it, you can select any of the profiles from your friend list. The interesting thing is that anyone can bring their own characters, regardless of the campaign progress.

Ad

Additionally, the game supports full crossplay and cross-progression, so you need not worry about which platform your friends are on. The game currently supports PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version to be released in October 2025. Up to four players can join a lobby. There's also a local splitscreen co-op option available for console players.

It is important to note that while PC players can enjoy Borderlands 4 in multiplayer at no additional cost, console players need an active subscription. Xbox users need the Game Pass, while PS5 users need an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the Borderlands 4 co-op system.

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More