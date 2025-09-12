Borderlands 4 co-op: How to play with your friends

Borderlands 4 is finally here, and just like previous entries, it focuses heavily on co-op gameplay. While the campaign can be completed solo, it is significantly more fun with your friends. With a fairly long storyline, teaming up could make your journey more entertaining and easier. Considering this, some players might be curious to learn how to invite others to their party.
On that note, here's everything to know about the co-op mode in Borderlands 4.
How to invite your friends and play co-op in Borderlands 4
Co-op has always been a big part of Borderlands, and the new game continues it in an even smoother way. You can freely switch between solo and multiplayer, and the progress will carry over no matter how you play.
To invite friends, you must pause the game and click the invite icon in the top-right section of the screen. You can do this from the main menu and while actively playing. After selecting it, you can select any of the profiles from your friend list. The interesting thing is that anyone can bring their own characters, regardless of the campaign progress.
Additionally, the game supports full crossplay and cross-progression, so you need not worry about which platform your friends are on. The game currently supports PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version to be released in October 2025. Up to four players can join a lobby. There's also a local splitscreen co-op option available for console players.
It is important to note that while PC players can enjoy Borderlands 4 in multiplayer at no additional cost, console players need an active subscription. Xbox users need the Game Pass, while PS5 users need an active PlayStation Plus subscription.
That's everything you need to know about the Borderlands 4 co-op system.
Read more related articles here:
- Does the game have an FOV Slider?
- Every open world region in the game (confirmed so far)
- Gearbox CEO apologises following controversial statement on the game's pricing
- How to get more SDU tokens in the game
- Borderlands 2 review bombed after going free due to controversial EULA update