Borderlands 4: Hackey Smack contract guide

The chaotic world of Borderlands 2 is packed with fun side quests, and one that's confusing players is the ‘Acquire: Hackey Smack.’ Multiple Vault Hunters have run across problems finishing the quest because of a specific misleading map marker during the final stages.

Ad

In this guide, we will break down where to find the quest and how you can successfully complete it in Borderlands 4.

How to begin the Hackey Smack contract in Borderlands 4

The bounty can be picked up from the Shut-Eye Keep Safehouse in The Fadefields. The job can be acquired from Rush, who lets you know that the local Rippers have stolen something called the ‘Hackey Smack.’ This item is super mysterious - neither the owner nor you know what it actually does, just that it's too important to lose.

Ad

Trending

Rewards

Experience Points (XP)

Cash

Eridium

Random gear (shields or weapons with random rarity roll)

Also Read: Borderlands 4 co-op: How to play with your friends

Step 1: Head to the Howl

The contract can be picked up from the Shut-Eye Keep Safehouse in The Fadefields refion of Kairos (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you have accepted the job from Rush, your log updates and map will highlight the search area in The Howl region, right beyond the Launchpad faction town.

Ad

The yellow zone marker on your map (see image above) shows where you need to look for the Hacky Smack.

Use your vehicle to reach the area. Prepare to encounter large groups of Rippers who stand guard.

Step 2: Retrieving the Hackey Smack

Prepare to encounter large groups of Rippers who guard this area (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you have cleared the area of Rippers, look for the Hackey Smack device among the debris on the ground inside the highlighted zone.

Ad

The item will be visually glowing, so just interact with it to grab it.

You will need to throw the Hacky Smack across gaps and blocking paths (Image via gearbox Software)

Note that you will be required to physically carry the Hackey Smack. This means you can't just fast travel to the destination. You may need to throw it across gaps or drop it down if the terrain blocks your path and then grab it once you have made it across the obstacles.

Ad

Also read: Borderlands 4: How to farm bosses for Legendary gear (Moxxi's Encore)

Step 3: Returning to Shut-Eye Keep and using the correct place to deposit

Once you return to the Shut-Eye Keep Safehouse, this is where all the confusion and troubles come in.

Like other contracts, your instincts will point you towards the Contract console inside the safehouse. But doing so will bug out the game and randomly mark a spot on the ground.

Ad

The Hackey Smack need to be dropped off in the chute outside the safehouse (Image via Gearbox Software)

The correct handover location is right outside the safehouse. You will find a deposit chute/box at the foot of the building (see image).

Ad

Just walk up to the chute with the Hackey Smack and interact with it once the prompt appears on your screen.

Also read: How long will Borderlands 4 take to beat?

Issues and tips for Hackey Smack contract in Borderlands 4

Do not use the console inside the house; your game can bug out.

Be careful when throwing the Hackey Smack; if it drops in any unusual spot, just restart the quest.

No fast travel is allowed during this stage of the quest; doing so can cancel the quest.

Ad

The Hackey Smack contract is a solid example of Borderlands 4’s design: fun, super confusing, and often terribly buggy. For this contract, knowing specifically where to deposit the item will definitely save a lot of time.

Read more articles on Borderlands 4 here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More