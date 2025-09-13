How to open Vaults in Borderlands 4

The Vaults in Borderlands 4 are some of the most exciting challenges in the game, but they are not easy to get into. These mysterious locations are hidden across various regions of the map, and each Vault is tied to a set of fragments that you must collect first. Many players might wonder how to open these Vaults and how difficult it would be.
On that note, here’s everything to know about the Vaults in Borderlands 4.
Everything you need to know about Vaults in Borderlands 4
To access a Vault, you must first explore each region and locate the Order Silos scattered across the map. To capture a Silo, you need to eliminate numerous enemies before you take control and activate it. Once activated, the Silo marks the location of a Vault Key Fragment on the map.
Note that the Silo doesn't mark the pinpoint location of the fragment; it rather shows a glowing radius on the map when you are close, which gives a rough estimate. You must explore and find them manually. Collect three Vault Fragments, and a larger mark will appear on the map, which is the general zone of the Vault itself.
Once you enter the door, there are a lot of heavily armed foes to fight. After surviving all enemy waves, the final battle will be against one of the bosses.
Once you defeat the boss, the Vault is all yours. They grant a lot of valuable loot and unlock the ability to replay the boss through Moxxi's Big Encore terminal. There are tens of Vaults available in the game, all equally challenging.
That's everything to know about the Vaults in Borderlands 4. It is highly recommended to enter these Vaults in co-op mode, as they are significantly harder than most of the quests in the game.
