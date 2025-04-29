Borderlands 4 State of Play announced: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

The excitement is building as PlayStation has officially announced the Borderlands 4 State of Play event. Set to release on September 12, 2025, the fourth installment in the Borderlands franchise is turning out to be one of the most anticipated FPS games in 2025. It promises to deliver a thrilling looter-shooter experience along with classic cel-shaded visuals and an amazing storyline.
The upcoming State of Play will offer fans their first in-depth look at the game beyond the initial teasers and trailers. The announcement was made via an official PlayStation blog and has ignited massive hype in the community.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Borderlands 4 State of Play event.
Borderlands 4 State of Play: Everything You Need to Know
The State of Play event for Borderlands 4 will feature over 20 minutes of gameplay, offering a comprehensive look at what the title has in store for fans.
When to watch
The Borderlands 4 State of Play is scheduled for April 30, 2025, at 5 PM Eastern Time. Here's the exact time converted in all major time zones:
- Pacific Time (PT): April 30, 2025, at 2 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): April 30, 2025, at 3 PM
- Central Time (CT): April 30, 2025, at 4 PM
- Eastern Time (ET): April 30, 2025, at 5 PM
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 30, 2025, at 9 PM
- British Summer Time (BST): April 30, 2025, at 10 PM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): April 30, 2025, at 11 PM
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): May 1, 2025, at 12 AM
- Indian Standard Time (IST): May 1, 2025, at 2:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): May 1, 2025, at 5 AM
- Japan Standard Time (JST): May 1, 2025, at 6 AM
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 1, 2025, at 7 AM
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 1, 2025, at 9 AM
Where to watch
The State of Play event will officially broadcast on the official PlayStation channels. Here are the links:
- Twitch: @PlayStation
- YouTube: @PlayStation
While the official stream is in English, there will most likely be watch parties in many languages on both YouTube and Twitch.
What to expect
The Borderlands 4 State of Play is shaping up to be the most detailed showcase of the game yet. According to the official PlayStation Blog, the event will feature over 20 minutes of developer-guided gameplay. Players can expect an in-depth look at new and returning characters. Moreover, we might also get to see new weapons and how they function.
While there's no official confirmation yet, we can expect limited-time Twitch Drops to arrive during the livestream as well.
That's everything we know about the upcoming Borderlands 4 State of Play event so far. For more information, check out the game or PlayStation's official channels.
