Borderlands 4 announced for Nintendo Switch 2

At the latest Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, 2K revealed that they are bringing Borderlands 4 to the next-gen hybrid console later in 2025. The upcoming looter-shooter RPG is the most ambitious in the series to date, set to arrive on PC and other consoles on September 23, 2025. No release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 rendition was provided, so it is unclear if it will be a day-one launch or arrive later.

Unfortunately, not a lot has been revealed about the game's Switch 2 release, so fans will have to be patient. That said, here's everything we know about the title, thus far.

Borderlands 4 comes to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025

Set on the all-new planet of Kairos, Borderlands 4 packs a narrative that revolves around a new cast of Vault Hunters as they fight psychos and other threats in a bid to get bigger and better loot using their unique abilities and action skills.

The iconic color-themed rarity returns as players will get to use a variety of bizarre and over-the-top weapons and gear that will help them take on large threats, as they fight to stop the ruthless Timekeeper.

With 4-player co-op included, Nintendo fans should be able to look forward to chaotic fun with friends, as they did with the past three Borderlands entries on the original Nintendo Switch.

Borderlands 4 will also be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

