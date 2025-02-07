Borderlands franchise 2025 sale offers iconic titles for up to 90% off

The Borderlands franchise 2025 sale on Steam is live, offering discounts of up to 90% on its titles. Known for its unique blend of first-person shooting and role-playing elements, the series has garnered a massive following in the gaming community. This sale presents an excellent opportunity for both newcomers and longtime fans to explore or revisit the chaotic world of Pandora and beyond.

This significant discount arrives on the occasion of 2K Games' 20th anniversary. Moreover, Borderlands 4 is on the way and its trailer was released recently as well. The upcoming installment is scheduled for release in 2025 and promises to expand upon the signature gameplay with new characters and storyline.

On that note, here's everything about the Borderlands franchise 2025 sale on Steam.

The Borderlands franchise sale on Steam offers good deals

For the uninitiated, the Borderlands series is renowned for its distinctive cel-shaded graphics, expansive open-world environments, and a vast variety of procedurally generated weapons. Players assume the roles of vault hunters, embarking on quests to uncover hidden treasures.

Trending

The game is set on the chaotic planet of Pandora, where vault hunters search for powerful alien technology hidden in mysterious vaults. Players battle ruthless corporations, bandits, and bizarre creatures while uncovering the secrets of the vaults. The series is very popular for its humor and quirky dialogues.

Expand Tweet

As part of the sale, the entire Borderlands franchise is available at a steep discount. Here are the current prices on Steam:

Borderlands Game of the Year: $2.99 (-90%)

$2.99 (-90%) Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel: $3.99 (-90%)

$3.99 (-90%) Borderlands 2: $4.99 (-75%)

$4.99 (-75%) Borderlands 3: $5.99% (-90%)

$5.99% (-90%) Borderlands 2 VR: $12.49 (-75%)

Each title in the franchise offers both single-player campaigns and cooperative multiplayer modes, allowing gamers to team up with friends, tackle challenges, and share in the loot. Do note that this is a limited-time sale and will end on February 20, 2025. Once the sale ends, the prices of all the abovementioned titles are likely to revert back to the original.

If you are interested, you can check it out here.

Also read: Battlefield 1 is on sale with 95% off, here's how to get it

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.