Brawl Stars 100 Starr Drops community event: Concept, milestones, and more

The Brawl Stars 100 Starr Drops is the latest community event, launched on March 15, 2024. The developer, Supercell, posted a YouTube video explaining the event's details that will conclude on March 25. This event brings a unique opportunity for every Brawl Stars community member worldwide to unite and complete the challenge.

This article delves into the concept, milestones, and everything else you need to know about the Brawl Stars 100 Starr Drops community event.

Concept of Brawl Stars 100 Starr Drops community event

Expand Tweet

The Brawl Stars 100 Starr Drops event's milestones will be reached when players globally amass a total of 1.5 billion Rare Starr Drops during the duration. To reach the final goal, players will receive daily random Starr Drops throughout the event. Only players with a minimum of 400 trophies in the game are eligible to claim the daily rewards.

It's essential to note that the random Starr Drops received by the players will be of different varieties, including Rare, Super Rare, Mythic, Epic, and Legendary, throughout the event. However, the milestones exclusively count Rare Starr Drops.

Accessing Starr Drops and milestones

100 Starr Drops challenge (Image via Supercell)

To participate in the event, players can claim their Starr Drops directly from the in-game shop. Initially, only one random Starr Drop per day is available in the shop for players to claim. However, as milestones are achieved based on the cumulative collection of Rare Starr Drops globally, the daily rewards in the shop also increase.

1) Milestone 1

The first milestone is set at 300 million Rare Starr Drops. Upon reaching this milestone, players will start receiving two random Starr Drops from the shop every day, increasing their daily Starr Drop by a factor of one.

2) Milestone 2

The second milestone of the Brawl Stars 100 Starr Drops community event is set at 600 million Rare Starr Drops globally. When the milestone is achieved, players will once again start receiving one random Starr Drop daily from the shop.

3) Milestone 3

Milestone 3 is set at 900 million Rare Starr Drops global collection. At this milestone, players will enjoy an even greater reward. They will start receiving three random Starr Drops daily from the shop.

4) Milestone 4

Reaching this milestone, which is set at 1.2 billion Rare Starr Drops, unlocks the highest daily reward yet, granting players access to five random Starr Drops every day.

5) Final Milestone

The last milestone is set at 1.5 billion Rare Starr Drops. Players will receive an incredible reward of 100 random Starr Drops of different rarities. They will receive this reward only once in the game.

The 100 most "unlucky" players who accumulate the most Rare Starr Drops throughout the event will receive the ultimate prize, granting them direct access to 100 updated Legendary Starr Drops instead of random Starr Drops.

Check out more articles:

Best Spike build in the game || Best Cordelius build in the game || 5 best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Ranked mode