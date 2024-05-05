Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode: Best tips and tricks to follow

The Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode was introduced in the latest Brawl Talk episode on April 20, 2024. This mode allows two teams to compete and destroy each other's city. With the added elements of Godzilla, Mecha Godzilla, and Mutations, players can experience the destruction of the map throughout the match.

This article provides a few tips to enhance your chances of achieving victory in the Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode.

Best tips for Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode

Brawl Stars Godzilla event poster (Image via Supercell)

Here are a few tips that can help you to excel in this exciting game mode:

Make yourself familiar with the bouncing shots off walls as it is essential for maximizing the damage to the city structure. Experiment with different angles and trajectories to find the most effective ways to bounce shots off walls and cover multiple lanes simultaneously.

Utilize the environment to hit targets from tough angles to catch opponents off guard, and maintain pressure on key lanes across the map.

Effective communication is crucial for deciding the outcome of the match in the Godzilla City Smash game mode. Coordinate with your teammates to develop strategies or to prioritize targets for focus fire and defend against enemy assaults. Use in-game chat or voice communication tools to relay vital information, such as enemy positions, power-up spawns, and impending threats.

Godzilla serves as a key objective in this game mode, allowing players to destroy the city effectively using the massive creature. Focus on hitting them whenever possible as defeating them will grant you power-ups and also protect your city.

City structures play a crucial role in the Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode, providing cover for enemy brawlers and obstructing paths to the enemy's city. Prioritize destroying key structures to hinder enemy progress and clear paths for your team's advancement.

Flexibility and adaptability are essential traits for success in the Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode, where matches can evolve rapidly and strategies must be adjusted on the fly. Stay vigilant and monitor the battlefield, assessing the current situation and adapting your tactics accordingly.

Utilize brawler gadgets and star powers effectively to maximize impact and complement your team's composition.

