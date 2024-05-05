5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode

The Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash is the latest game mode revealed in the game's Brawl Talk on April 20, 2024. In this game mode, two teams of three players each compete to protect their designated city while destroying the opposing team's city. Victory is achieved by the team that records the city first. If neither of them fails to destroy the opposition, victory is given to the team who caused more destruction to the opponent's city.

Using the best brawlers for this game mode allows players to control the battlefield with ricocheting attacks that can destroy city structures. While numerous brawlers can contribute to securing victory in this mode, only a select few truly shine amidst the chaos.

This article highlights the five best brawlers in Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Here are the five best brawlers in Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode

1) Ruffs

Ruffs' bouncy lasers are a menace. (Image via Supercell)

Ruffs reign supreme as the undisputed king of Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode due to his bouncy lasers and their destructive power. His primary attack fires two bouncing lasers that ricochet off walls, enabling him to control lanes and decimate enemy structures with relentless efficiency.

Enhanced by mutations, Ruffs gains access to an additional laser beam that bounces an extra number of times, multiplying his destructive potential. Meanwhile, his Air Support Gadget allows him to summon a barrage of missiles, clearing lanes and disrupting enemy formations.

Furthermore, his Star Power, Air Superiority, amplifies the potency of his Super, inflicting 120% more damage and allowing him to destroy walls within the city.

2) Rico

Rico is a formidable adversary. (Image via Supercell)

Rico proves to be a formidable adversary in Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode, leveraging his ricocheting bullets to dominate the battlefield with unparalleled precision and control. His primary attack and Super both unleash bullets that ricochet off walls, allowing him to target enemies from unexpected angles and control key choke points with ease.

With mutations enhancing his bullets' bouncing capabilities, Rico becomes a master manipulator of the battlefield, raining destruction upon foes and city structures alike. Additionally, his Multiball Launcher Gadget further amplifies his offensive capabilities, unleashing waves of piercing bullets that tear through enemy defenses across 12 tiles.

3) Melodie

Melodie with her musical notes can wreak havoc. (Image via Supercell)

Melodie emerges as a potent contender in Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode, harnessing the power of her musical notes to ravage enemies and structures alike. Her primary attack releases piercing notes that shred through opponents with lethal precision, while mutations grant her additional orbiting notes, amplifying her damage potential.

Though requiring some setup to reach maximum effectiveness, Melodie's DPS output becomes unmatched once she gains momentum. Her Interlude Gadget provides valuable survivability, granting her a shield based on the number of orbiting notes, bolstering her resilience in the heat of battle.

Furthermore, her Fast Beats Star Power enhances her mobility, allowing her to traverse the battlefield with unparalleled agility, wreaking havoc on enemy cities with blinding speed.

4) Meg

Meg in her Mecha form. (Image via Supercell)

When it comes to taking down the Godzilla or defending against enemy assaults, Meg reigns as the supreme brawler. With her ability to shred through targets with ease, Meg can quickly turn the tide of battle in her team's favor using the best Meg build in Brawl Stars.

Using her Mecha form, Meg fires two parallel streams of bolts that deal devastating damage, depleting Godzilla's health. Furthermore, when she uses her Super in this form, she deals higher damage in a wider area, making her one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode.

5) Frank

Frank is a force of destruction. (Image via Supercell)

Frank emerges as a force of destruction in the Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode, utilizing his brute strength and enhanced durability to bulldoze through obstacles with ease.

His primary attack delivers a devastating blow that breaks walls and clears paths for his team to advance, while his mutation grants him enhanced durability and movement speed across the battlefield. Using the ultimate Frank build in Brawl Stars makes him more ruthless as he wreaks chaos on the enemy's city.

