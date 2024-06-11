Brawl Stars Mothra Eve skin: Cost, design, and more

The Brawl Stars Mothra Eve has already been released and is part of the Ranked skin set. Similar to the Mecha Godzilla Nita skin, Mothra Eve is also inspired by one of the characters from the Godzilla universe. Classified as an Epic rarity skin, it changes the appearance of Eve and her spaceship to resemble Mothra, an ally of Godzilla.

This article highlights all the details of the Brawl Stars Mothra Eve skin, including its cost, design, and more.

Cost of the Brawl Stars Mothra Eve skin

Ranked Starr Drop (Image via Supercell)

The Mothra Eve skin is available for 149 Gems or 5000 Bling. However, players also have a chance to obtain it for free through Ranked Starr Drops. If they are unlucky and can't unlock it for free, they can acquire the required amount of Gems by opening chests or buying Gems for the official store. Similarly, Bling can be earned by opening Starr Drops across various tiers in the Ranked Season.

Trending

Design of the Brawl Stars Mothra Eve skin

Expand Tweet

In this skin, Eve wears an orange outfit with striking blue compound eyes and a green suit. Her spaceship undergoes a transformation to resemble a butterfly that is half orange and half black. The front of this spaceship is adorned with compound eyes and antennae to further enhance its Mothra-like appearance.

Eve's main attack is visually revamped to shoot butterfly-like eggs. Similarly, her Super ability is altered, enabling her to throw a cocoon that releases little caterpillars when she wears this skin.

Read more: Brawl Stars Thumbs Up for Brawl community event details

Animations of the Brawl Stars Mothra Eve skin

Winning animation (Image via Supercell || Cosmic Shock/YouTube)

The Mothra Eve skin comes with distinct animations for both winning and losing matches. When Eve wins, she appears out of thin air, performs a backflip with her spaceship, and then lands on the spaceship in a standing posture. In contrast, if she loses, she stays inside the spaceship, which levitates for a few seconds before gently landing on the ground.

Additional rewards

Extra benefits (Image via Supercell || Cosmic Shock/YouTube)

Upon acquiring the Brawl Stars Mothra Eve skin, players also receive a Pin and a Profile Icon, each featuring different expressions of Eve. The Pin can be used as an emoji in the in-game chat, while the Profile Icon displays the Brawler to your opponents on your Battle Card before the match.

Check out more articles related to the Brawl Stars: