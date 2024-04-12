Brawl Stars Thor Bibi Skin: Cost, design, and more

Brawl Stars Thor Bibi is the latest skin featured in the April 2024 Ragnarok season. This legendary skin transforms Bibi into the God of Thunder from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is arguably the best Bibi skin ever. It complements other skins like the Brawl Stars Odin Cordelius Skin, which was also released this month.

This article covers all the details regarding the Brawl Stars Thor Bibi skin, including its cost, design, animation, and much more.

Cost of Brawl Stars Thor Bibi skin

Required cost of purchase (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars Thor Bibi skin costs 299 Gems. Players can obtain the required amount by playing regularly and advancing through tiers in the Brawl Pass' free version. Additionally, players looking to spend real-life currency can instantly acquire it by purchasing it from the official Supercell store.

Elegant design

Smooth design (Image via Supercell)

In terms of aesthetics, Bibi's transformation into the Norse deity, Thor, is nothing short of stunning. This skin features a Viking-inspired helmet with silverish blue tones, adorned with horns and golden runes. Bibi's glowing blue eyes and blonde hair add a divine touch to her appearance, while the gold accents on her bracers and belt enhance the overall aesthetic.

The standout feature of the design is Bibi's majestic black furry cape, which evokes the image of a fierce Viking warrior. Its earthy tones complement the dark blue of her shirt and pants, creating a visually cohesive look. Additionally, Bibi's weapon receives a legendary upgrade, as her bat is replaced by the iconic Mjölnir, Thor’s weapon. To complete her look, she also boasts an angry face and a lightning bolt keychain.

Animations and effects of Brawl Stars Thor Bibi Skin

Winning animation (Image via Supercell)

Bibi's winning animation showcases her summoning Mjölnir from a distance, surrounded by crackling lightning bolts. She then spins the hammer around before delivering a decisive swipe, exuding confidence and power. Her losing animation, on the other hand, takes a humorous turn as she fumbles while attempting to call Mjölnir, resulting in a comical mishap that leaves her defeated.

The Thor Bibi skin introduces sound effect changes, providing Bibi with a new set of voice lines that suit her legendary status. Additionally, her main attack manifests as a striking blue electric arc, emphasizing the electrifying theme of the skin.

Additional rewards

Additional rewards (Image via Supercell)

In addition to the theatrical look, players who acquire the Brawl Stars Thor Bibi skin receive nine different pins, a Player Icon, and a spray. The pins serve as playful tools for teasing opponents during Brawl Stars matches through in-game chat. In contrast, the player icon, displayed on the Battle Card before each match, offers a glimpse of the chosen brawler to opponents.

Furthermore, the spray allows players to leave their mark on the battlefield by drawing designs on the ground, a subtle yet effective way to taunt opponents as they pass through.

