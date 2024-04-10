Brawl Stars Skadi Jessie skin: Cost, design, and more

Brawl Stars Skadi Jessie is a Mythic rarity skin released in the game's Ragnarok Season. It provides Jessie with the looks of a Norse goddess who is known for her Bowhunting skills on mountains in winter climates. This transforms the mundane appearance of the Super Rare brawler.

This article provides further details regarding the Brawl Stars Skadi Jessie skin.

Cost of Brawl Stars Skadi Jessie skin

Required cost (Image via Supercell)

As a Mythic skin, Brawl Stars Skadi Jessie can be acquired for 199 Gems. Gems can be obtained through in-app purchases or as rewards from events, challenges, and daily tasks.

Alternatively, premium players have the option to purchase various packs containing Gems using real-life currency. For example, 2200 Gems can be purchased for 99.99 USD from the official Supercell store.

Interactive design and visual elements

Design (Image via Supercell)

Upon equipping Skadi Jessie, the character will wear a gold crown with horns on either side. This Brawl Stars skin's color scheme is predominantly light blue and white, reflecting the coldness of the winter season. Sporting two ponytails, her hair extends outwards from the sides. Her eyes have dark blue and grey hues.

Additionally, Skadi Jessie wears armor over her winter attire. The skin features a gun with a wooden wolf head and blue eyes, while a snowy spear-like structure protrudes from the wolf's mouth. This gun is held in the character's right hand, while her left hand grips a shield made of the same material as her helmet.

A white cape with blue patterns drapes from her back. Accompanying her is a cat-like creature covered in white and blue fur, sporting blue eyes.

Additional rewards accompanied by Brawl Stars Skadi Jessie skin

Additional rewards (Image via Supercell)

In addition to Skadi Jessie, players also get to unlock a Player Icon featuring their pet's image. Furthermore, they receive two pins depicting Jessie and her pet.

Player Icons are showcased in the player's profile and battle cards to illustrate their play style. Meanwhile, pins can be used to taunt opponents during battles.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

Brawl Stars Odin Cordelius Skin: Cost, design, and additional rewards like pin and Player Icon || Brawl Stars April 2024 Ranked Season: Release date, new modifier, Loki Chester Skin, Ranked Boost, Ranked Battle Card Background details || Brawl Stars 100 Starr Drops Community event: Concept, milestone, and more || Brawl Stars Brawl Talk reveals new brawlers, Ranked mode, Hypercharges, trophy escape, and Ranked Starr Drop