Brewster and the Roost in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Everything we know so far

Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be one of the most popular entries in the franchise, but it has its fair share of problems.

One of the major concerns has been the omission of characters who have become household names in the community.

Brewster, Kapp'n and Katrina are characters who have been present in most of the previous iterations. Sadly, they didn't find a way to New Horizons.

However, data miners over the last few weeks have uncovered evidence suggesting that Brewster and Katrina might return to the game sooner rather than later.

Even though update 1.11.0 brought a lot of new content to the game, it's not as substantial as players hoped it would be. More importantly, several features that data miners have uncovered haven't been released yet, which has kept even the ardent Animal Crossing followers on tenterhooks.

When will Brewster finally return to Animal Crossing?

The Roost was located inside the museum and served as a great spot for players to interact with the villagers.

In an article that surfaced a few days ago, Dodocodes mentioned that update 1.11.0 has a progress event called TalkProgressMuseumBuiltCafe etched into the files that might be programmed into the game.

While this doesn't directly mention Brewster or the Roost, it's safe to assume that the cafe has something to do with the return of the aforementioned character.

The Roost was a spectacular place for interacting with villagers (Image via Nintendo)

In a recent video by popular Animal Crossing YouTuber, Crossing Channel reveals how a dialog mentioning Brewster was removed from the game via update 1.2.

Prior to the exclusion, villagers would seldom mention Brewster while interacting with the player. Nintendo might have realized that a dialog mentioning a character that isn't available in the game is a bit misleading.

New in-game items allude to the possibility of Brewster returning to Animal Crossing

The Fireworks event is one of the most popular affairs in the game. Redd, who is considered to be a notorious fox, is responsible for handing out items associated with the event through his Raffle.

Boba Milk Tea was a highlight of this year's Fireworks event (Image via Nintendo)

Several new items were added to the Raffle this year, including different types of Boba Tea and Coffee. Interestingly, players can also be found consuming these while walking around the island, a feature that was earlier restricted to the NPCs.

It's possible that this feature is linked to the return of the Roost. More importantly, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser on numerous occasions has stated more Animal Crossing content will be released in the future.

It's highly unlikely that the developers would mention something like that and not do anything about it.

Stay tuned for more Animal Crossing updates.

