Broken Arrow 'Unity crash' error: Possible fixes and reason

If you’re jumping into Broken Arrow and find the game crashing out of nowhere with a Unity error, you’re not the only one. While this large-scale military RTS has captured the attention of strategy fans, a number of players have run into the infamous “Unity crash” that causes the game to abruptly close, often with no clear warning or detailed error message.
It’s frustrating, especially if you’ve just started building your battalion or are mid-mission. But don’t worry as there are plenty of ways to fix it.
Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to possibly resolve Broken Arrow 'Unity crash' error
The Unity crash in Broken Arrow is usually caused by a mix of outdated graphics drivers, missing system updates, or hardware being pushed too hard by high in-game settings.
It can also stem from corrupted game files, software conflicts (like overlays or antivirus), or memory overload during intense gameplay. In some cases, overclocking or incompatible background apps can also lead to sudden crashes. Below are the best ways to troubleshoot and fix the Unity crash.
1) Verify game files via Steam
If something’s corrupted or missing, Steam can usually fix it:
- Open Steam, right-click Broken Arrow
- Go to Properties > Installed Files
- Click Verify Integrity of Game Files
This process will scan and re-download any damaged files.
2) Turn off Background apps and overlays
Disable apps that might be clashing with Unity. These include:
- Discord Overlay (Settings > Game Overlay > Off)
- NVIDIA/GeForce Overlay (in GeForce Experience settings)
- Steam Overlay
- Hardware monitoring apps like MSI Afterburner or RivaTuner
- Temporarily pause antivirus if it has real-time protection
After disabling, restart your system before launching the game again.
3) Update your GPU drivers
This should always be your first move. Both NVIDIA and AMD regularly release updates that improve game compatibility.
- Go to the official site for your GPU.
- Download and install the latest version
- Reboot your PC afterward
While you're at it, check Windows for updates, too. Go to Settings and then click on Windows Update to install any pending patches.
Read more: 7 best action RPGs to play in 2025
4) Make sure you meet the minimum system requirements
Verify that your computer meets or exceeds Broken Arrow's minimum system requirements. Even if you are able to start the game, crashes may still occur during demanding scenes if your machine is operating too near the limit.
The Unity crash in Broken Arrow can be a pain, but it’s fixable in most cases. Whether it’s a simple driver update or a bit of tweaking to your graphics settings, chances are you’ll be back in command soon.
Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.4 banners order and schedule
For more articles on Broken Arrow, follow Sportskeeda:
- 5 best tips for beginners to start with Broken Arrow
- How many factions are there in Broken Arrow?
- Is Broken Arrow an RTS?c
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.