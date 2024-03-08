5 most broken MyFACTION cards in WWE 2K24

The most broken MyFACTION cards in WWE 2K24 will allow you to climb the leaderboards with seemingly unstoppable decks. Collect your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends, both past and present. Craft your dream faction, then take them online to battle other players in thrilling matches as you prove your strategic prowess!

This list dives into the top five most broken MyFACTION cards in WWE 2K24, which will turn you into a menace in the ring and leave your rivals reeling. Buckle up and get ready to learn about all the superstars that are shaping the current meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

List of most broken myFACTION cards in WWE 2K24

MyFACTION is a game mode where you collect and build a team of WWE Superstars and Legends. It offers a strategic twist on traditional wrestling matches, allowing you to build and manage your team for online domination.

The meta in this game mode constantly shifts, but some cards consistently leave opponents reeling. Here are the current five most broken MyFACTION cards in WWE 2K24.

Note: All the cards are of Ruby rarity.

5) Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games/ KingDeejj on YouTube)

Trish Stratus is the strongest card in the female division and one of the most broken MyFACTION cards in WWE 2K24 overall. Boasting powerful badges like Sting Like a Bee and Rabblerouser, Trish Stratus dominates the women's divisions.

Although not big on stuns, Trish Stratus' brawler-style gameplay, paired with her badges, makes her a formidable force to be used in MyFACTION modes.

4) Undertaker '09

Undertaker '09 in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games/ Jobber Games on YouTube)

Let's be honest, no WWE power-creep list is complete without the Undertaker taking a spot in it. Unlockable only through Faction Wars, the Undertaker '09 is one of the most broken MyFACTION cards in WWE 2K24.

With just 5,000 Faction War tokens, you can bring the legendary Undertaker into your lineup. With badges like Sting Like a Bee, especially Space Invader, which increases the power of submission moves, the Phenom is a deadly force to beckon in this game mode.

3) "Stone Cold" Steve Austin '97

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin '97 in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games/ Trophygamers on YouTube)

Next up in our list of most broken MyFACTION cards in WWE 2K24 is the ruthless Stone Cold Steve Austin. This superstar brings the heat with his unique badges, including Sting Like a Bee, which swiftly stuns opponents after just three hits, setting the stage for super finishers and follow-up moves.

But it's his game-changing badge, Merciless Opportunist, that truly sets him apart. This badge lets him capitalize on stunned opponents by immediately pinning them, potentially securing lightning-fast victories and dominating the ring like only Stone Cold can.

2) John Cena '20

John Cena '20 in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games/ Decline All on YouTube)

With Sting Like a Bee, he stuns foes for seamless finishers, while Always See It Coming amps up his special meter with each reversal. Plus, with Rabblerouser, he gains a guaranteed finisher after just two taunts.

You might not be able to see him, but he sure is one of the most broken MyFACTION cards in WWE 2K24. The only fatal flaw with John Cena is that his signature move, Attitude Adjustment, is easily reversed. It is arguably one of the most reversed moves in WWE history.

1) The Rock

The Rock in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games/ Champs Network on YouTube)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tops the list of most broken MyFACTION cards in WWE 2K24 as the strongest, boasting key badges for unrivaled power. Boasting the same attributes as John Cena, The Rock is an absolute menace and game-changer for online matches.

Essentially, The Rock's card is the same as John Cena's, but better. This is because The Rock's kit is not as easily reversed. Given the current meta, Johnson has cemented himself as the best card in this game mode.

