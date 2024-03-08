WWE 2K24 combo guide: Light, Heavy, and Grab

Pummeling your opponents into submission will be super easy with this WWE 2K24 combo guide. It's time to elevate your game beyond basic punches and throws, as mastering combos is the key to unleashing fury in the ring. Dive into the world of combining attacks, where we will show you how to chain them for maximum damage: the secret recipe to ruling the ring.

Attacks explained in WWE 2K24 combo guide

This WWE 2K24 combo guide will be your key to victory. We will dive into each of the three attack styles and explain the combos you can execute to gain a strategic advantage.

WWE 2K24 combo guide: Light attacks

Light attacks in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games/ TheGameBreakersUK on YouTube)

Light attacks are the very basics of your offense in the game. They're fast, reliable, target body parts in WWE 2K24, and are perfect for setting up more critical moves. Here's your guide to mastering light attack combos:

Basics: Light attacks are performed by repeatedly pressing the dedicated button (Square/X on PlayStation, X/A on Xbox). You can chain up to four light attacks in a single combo .

Mix it up: While all light attacks combine, some characters have unique variations depending on the button sequence. Experiment and see what works best for your chosen superstar.

Setting up: Light combos are fantastic for initiating offense and building your opponent's stun meter. Once stunned, they'll be open to stronger attacks like throws and signature moves.

Mind the reversals: Be mindful that opponents can reverse light attack combos if they're well-rested. Vary your attack patterns and watch for openings to maximize damage.

Advanced techniques: While light combos are great on their own, you can also cancel them into grabs or strong attacks for more complex offensive sequences.

WWE 2K24 combo guide: Heavy attacks

Heavy attacks in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games/ TheGameBreakersUK on YouTube)

Light on speed but heavy on impact, heavy attacks are your go-to for big damage in WWE 2K24. Here's how to master these powerful combos:

Packing a punch: Heavy attacks are executed by pressing the designated button after a light attack (Square/X, then Circle/B on PlayStation; X/A, then A/X on Xbox). Each Superstar has unique heavy attack combos, offering a variety of attacks.

Combo enders: The final attack in a heavy combo sequence will often be a powerful move, like a clothesline or a slam. These enders deal considerable damage and can potentially knock down your opponent.

Mind the speed: Heavy attacks are slower than lights, so use them strategically. Look for openings after a successful light combo or when your opponent is stunned for maximum impact.

Signature move set-up: Some heavy attack combos can transition into a Superstar's signature move. This allows for a smooth flow from basic attacks to high-impact signature maneuvers.

WWE 2K24 combo guide: Grabs

Grabs in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games)

Grab combos are all about controlling your opponent and cornering them into high-impact throws or suplexes. Here's how to play grappling to your advantage:

Initiating the clinch: Grabs are initiated by pressing the designated button (Circle/B on PlayStation, B/X on Xbox) while near your opponent. This will put you both in a lock-up state.

Combo building: Unlike light and heavy attack combos, grab combos typically involve two button presses. The first light or heavy attack determines the type of grab, and the next button press (Circle/B or B/X) executes the finisher move.

Positioning matters: Certain grab combos might require specific positioning. For instance, some throws work best when your opponent is against the ropes (use the left stick to maneuver them).

Variety is key: Each Superstar has a unique set of grab combos offering throws, slams, and even Irish whips. Explore your chosen wrestler's moveset in the pause menu to discover their full grappling repertoire.

Advanced options: While basic grab combos are effective, you can cancel throws into light or heavy attacks for even more diverse offensive sequences.

With this WWE 2K24 combo guide at your fingertips, you'll be a champion of the wrestling world, both inside and outside the arena. So step into the ring confidently, unleash your fury with these combo techniques, and pummel your way to a knock-out victory.

