How to create an entrance in WWE 2K24

One of the best parts of WWE 2K24 is creating an entrance for your superstars. Once you’ve given them a look and a moveset, make sure their walk to the ring is memorable. There are plenty of options and choices you can make, so this process is as simple or as complex as you need it to be. Whether you just want to borrow Cody Rhodes’ entrance whole cloth, or you want to mix and match looks and sounds, that’s entirely up to you.

We’ll go over the steps to start this process and the various options you have available. Unfortunately, there are simply too many superstars, past and present, that you can pick from to create an entrance within WWE 2K24, so that will not be covered. After all, it’s up to you to design the entrance itself.

Steps to create an entrance in WWE 2K24

It looks dense, but you can easily make an entrance if you'd like. (Image via 2K Games)

Actually, creating an entrance menu in WWE 2K24 is incredibly simple, as you see in the steps below. Whether creating a tag team entrance or adjusting the entrance of an existing superstar in the WWE 2K24 roster, it will lead you to exactly where you want to be in the game.

How to start creating an entrance:

Open the Creations menu

Select Entrance & Victory

Pick Entrance

Choose either Superstar or Team

Pick an existing superstar or custom character

Pick Custom Entrance

At this point, you have several options and even more parts to pick as you create an entrance. For example, if you have the pre-order bonus or any alternate WWE 2K24 game editions, you can use the Nightmare Family characters’ themes or movements to walk to the ring, such as Stardust.

Created entrance options:

Template: Use an existing superstar's entire entrance.

Use an existing superstar's entire entrance. Motion: How the wrestler walks from the ring to the ring itself.

How the wrestler walks from the ring to the ring itself. Title Motion: How the wrestler holds/wears their title belt.

How the wrestler holds/wears their title belt. MITB Motion: If you have the MITB briefcase, adjust how you carry it.

If you have the MITB briefcase, adjust how you carry it. Light Show: Adjust a variety of lighting effects for your entrance.

Adjust a variety of lighting effects for your entrance. Screen Effect: Changes the screen color/tone (NWO colors, etc).

Changes the screen color/tone (NWO colors, etc). Entrance Music: Music for your walk to the ring.

Music for your walk to the ring. Titantron Movie: What superstar’s video plays in the background.

What superstar’s video plays in the background. Banner Movie: What superstar’s video plays on the banners of the arena.

What superstar’s video plays on the banners of the arena. Stage & Ramp: What superstar’s video plays on the stage and ramp walkway.

What superstar’s video plays on the stage and ramp walkway. Apron & Ringpost Movie: What superstar’s video plays along the Apron and Ringposts.

What superstar’s video plays along the Apron and Ringposts. Barricade Movie: What superstar’s video plays on the barricade around the ring.

What superstar’s video plays on the barricade around the ring. Movie Display: Turns the videos on or off.

On the screen, you have a series of choices at the top of the screen, which all show your current selections. You can see those above, with what each of those choices means. Whether you add a Sepia tone, the NWO black and white, and so much more, the options are limitless.

Want to add pyro in specific spots? Easily done. (Image via 2K Games)

You can go even further beyond while you create an entrance in WWE 2K24, though. At the bottom of the screen, you can see a timeline with Intro, Stage, Ramp, Ring-In, and Ring displayed. If you press Triangle/Y, you can edit this too.

You can add specific pyro, walking motions, screen effects, and more to certain parts of your entrance. Use the directional pad to move to the targeted change and select a new movement/lighting effect/ et cetera. Once you’ve done this, make sure to Press Options/Start to save so you don’t lose your changes. You can go as deep into creating an entrance as you want in WWE 2K24.

