"Y'all eat that s*** then": BruceDropEmOff and Erobb221 cough up a storm after eating ghost peppers on Twitch stream

Eric "Erobb221" Lamont Robbins Jr. and his wife Brittany "Kato_katt" had recently invited fellow Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" Ray and his friend over to their house.

During the pair's visit, the lot went live for an IRL cooking stream, where Erobb and Bruce were challenged to eat a ghost pepper. Needless to say, it did not end well for the two, who were laughed at by both Twitch chat and Brittany.

Erobb221 and BruceDropEmOff chug glasses of milk after eating ghost peppers

During his latest stream, Eric "Erobb221" Lamont Robbins Jr. (commonly referred to as Erobb) invited over several of his friends to do an IRL barbecue stream with his wife Brittany "Kato_katt," including Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" Ray and another individual.

The event didn't go over as smoothly as expected, after Erobb and Bruce attempted to eat a ghost pepper and "suffered" from the aftermath for quite some time on stream.

The two had been nudged to do it by Brittany for a significant amount of time, before deciding to go through with it.

Erobb and Bruce took a bite at the same time, but where one acted smartly, the other had a lapse in judgment. Bruce took a tiny bite of the pepper, avoiding all seeds and avoided chewing it before throwing it away, unlike Erobb.

Erobb was fully committed, much to his downfall. He chewed multiple times until he hit his limit, spitting out the pepper and lunging to grab some milk.

In the background, Brittany can be heard egging the two on by stating the following:

"It's not even that bad, y'all are b***ches. They didn't even eat the whole thing, they're b***ches."

To that accusation, Bruce replied,

"Y'all eat that s*** then, what the f***?"

Brittany retorted that she had already eaten one, then in a softer tone, said,

"I'm never doing that s*** again, it was horrible."

Both Erobb and Bruce were unable to converse much, Erobb being affected the most. He paced around the room, leaning on every piece of furniture in the kitchen while clutching a glass of milk in his other hand. Bruce attempted to hit back at Brittany's retorts, in between chugging several glasses of milk.

Bruce seemed a bit concerned when he looked at Lamont, while Lamont's Twitch chat as well as Brittany were both enjoying the scene that was laid out in front of them, laughing at its hilarity.

Eric @Erobb221 AHAHAHA GOT HER AHAHAHA GOT HER https://t.co/HFyoVyNJWy

Erobb and his wife often partake in cooking streams, guest-starred by their year-old daughter Emerson "Emmy" Robbins.

Also Read Article Continues below

After seeing her on one of Erobb's recent streams, Felix "xQc" Lengyel was taken aback by how much she had grown, displaying a wholesome reaction.

Edited by Danyal Arabi