"I have respect for them": BruceDropEmOff reveals how he's working to break barriers to help Black streamers

On stream, Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" Ray revealed to his friend his thought process behind mingling with more mainstream creators on Twitch.

The content creator claimed he was trying to help Black Twitch creators break barriers and push into the mainstream by feeling comfortable in the scene. He later stated that he respected them and stated their content was good.

"So I have respect for them, you know? Because they're some of the first."

BruceDropEmOff jokes that he'll be called the "Martin Luther King" of Twitch

During a recent stream of his, BruceDropEmOff got into a conversation with a fellow streamer about the type of fans they each have, with each of them pointing out one another for having more "White" fans.

At one point, his friend confidently said to him,

"You're half poggers in your s***. Stop it. You stayed at a 'Pogger' house for a month, my n****, you are- half of them m**herf***ers is White. There's nothing wrong with that."

For context, the "Pogger" house that BruceDropEmOff stayed at was a reference to his Texas visit, where he appeared on Eric Lamont "Erobb221" Jr's stream and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's stream several times, collaborating with the two and their other friends.

Upon hearing what his friend said, BruceDropEmOff immediately spoke up:

"It's bigger than Black and White! It's bigger than Black and White. You know what I'm trying to do?"

The content creator immediately transitioned into a monologue explaining the purpose of him collaborating with other streamers more often:

"Look, look, look, listen. After I explain this, you're going to be like, 'Damn bro, you're really the Martin Luther King of Twitch,' man."

"I'm trying to make us brothers feel more comfortable around the White people, by breaking that barrier of not being around the [making quotation mark gestures] 'poggers' community. You understand?"

"Because, y'all see them as corny, but their content-"

His friend immediately spoke up, defending himself and stating that that was not the mindset he held. BruceDropEmOff clarified his stance,

"But- not you, but some people see them as corny, that's better- and their content is really good, you know. They are some of the OGs of Twitch, because I watched Twitch in 2015, I don't know when y'all started watching Twitch. So I have respect for them, you know? Because they're some of the first."

Humorously, his friend whispered to his own viewers,

"Chat, this is how you catch a cheque chat."

Immediately after, he loudly agreed with Condones' statement, drawing laughter from him.

The "Poggers" people is possibly a term used in reference to mainstream Twitch streamers, as the word itself is the name of a popular emote on the platform used by those who are familiar with it.

Screenshot via BruceDropEmOff's Twitch chat

Condones' explanation of wanting to break barriers and make spaces for more Black creators to appear in the platform's mainstream was praised by his viewers. Fans were happy to see the creator look out for others in the space.

His dialogue could potentially open eyes to the current state of diversity with regards to Twitch creators in the spotlight, as well as the work minorities must go through in order to have a chance in that very same space.

Edited by Danyal Arabi