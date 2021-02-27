Reddit is often home to many leaks, but it is the Bully 2 leak that inspires players hoping for a franchise revival.

Rockstar Games makes several fantastic game series. Most fans are aware of GTA, but there are also other successful series like Max Payne and Red Dead Redemption. One beloved game that has seemingly gone missing since its original release is Bully, which has only one game to its series till now. Considering it was well-received and sold over a million copies, it is strange that the franchise is practically gone.

Fortunately for some Bully fans, a leaker on Reddit disclosed some information about Bully 2. Naturally, it is Reddit, and there have been plenty of liars seeking attention, but it is still worth mentioning for the sake of discussion at the very least. Considering official news on Bully 2 is as scarce as official news on GTA 6, players will accept a leak just on the merit it could be true.

Bully 2 “leak” on Reddit gives players hope for a franchise revival

Recently on the Bully 2 Reddit, a leaker by the name of AkimboSlice__ revealed some info that some fans may find interesting. Some people in that thread were skeptical, but others believed that some of the info revealed was plausible enough to be true. It was also nice that the leak was well-written and not full of errors that other Reddit leakers are prone to making.

The Bully 2 leak

Before players hope for a franchise revival, the leaker did specify that this project will most likely never see the light of day. A leak that talks about a game like Bully 2 being canceled would be disheartening for some fans, but the leaker didn't confirm that this game got canned, just that it was highly likely.

Why players are hoping for a series revival

The Reddit leaker also revealed some more interesting details, such as how the reputation system would be similar to Fallout: New Vegas and a few details about the story (like Alex being expelled for having drugs planted in his locker). Considering there seems to be a substantial effort made toward Bully 2 and that it wasn't canceled that early on, fans are hopeful that it means there could be a possible revival in the future.

Bully 2's future

There isn't anything officially confirmed about Bully 2, so fans are still eagerly awaiting for any details to be released. If the new location of Springvale County really is more content-rich than the original Bullworth, it would be a shame for it never to see the light of day. It would've had the same satire humor many GTA fans love, but with more goofy violence. Considering parts of this leak were trending on the Internet, perhaps fans do care about the Bully series and wish for a revival to come soon.