Scallywag is Destiny 2's new seasonal title for the Season of Plunder. To get this seal, Guardians are required to complete a set number of challenges, which are also known as Triumphs.

These challenges, however, have been deemed too difficult by the community. While a certain part of the community has already managed to get their hands on this title, the developers thought of toning down the requirements a bit.

Requirements for the Scallywag seal altered in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

As listed in the latest Bungie blog, the developers have made certain alterations to the challenges required for the completion of the Scallywag seal in Destiny 2. The alterations are as follows:

The most important change in the requirements is that now Guardians will have to complete only 8 out of the 9 challenges. This was done to give Guardians more flexibility when attempting to complete these challenges.

The "Vendor Upgrades Required" challenge will now be completed if Guardians manage to get their hands on 14 Repute points from 23 Repute points.

Rather than five times, Guardians will now have to promote crewmates to First Mate and then summon them once to complete the associated triumph.

Guardians will now only have to defeat 10 instead of 50 Ruffians to complete the associated Triumph in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

These are the changes that have been announced, and these changes will go live with the next weekly reset. There's also a high chance that Bungie might be coming in with a few more changes associated with the Seasonal seal, as they've asked the community to stay tuned to the Bungie Help Twitter channel for further updates.

What these changes will be is anyone's guess as of now. But it's somewhat odd to see the company step in right now because there are only two more weeks remaining in the Season of Plunder. But either way, these seals are collectibles, so there's still some time for everyone in the community to get their hands on them.

Of late, it looks like Bungie has been listening to the community. The PvP part of Destiny 2 has been a pain for the developers for a while now. The community has been complaining about a lot of issues that the mode faces, and Bungie has slowly started to roll out changes and fixes for these problems.

To make things more interesting, the developers have made a list of all the changes that Guardians will be able to witness in Crucible during Destiny 2 Season 19. From new game modes to further tweaking of matchmaking systems in the game, the developers are bringing in a host of changes.

The entire list of changes is mentioned in the latest TWAB that the developers release every Thursday. Overall, Bungie will be changing a lot of things to the game starting from Season 19, and these changes will continue to appear even after Lightfall goes live.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is scheduled to go live on February 23, 2023. The new expansion will see the Vanguard take a trip to Neomuna, a hidden city in the Jovian Airspace, in order to seek the answers they need to defeat Witness and his Black Fleet. What happens from there onwards will be interesting to see.

