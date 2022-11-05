Destiny 2 season 19 dungeon: Release date, what to expect, and more

Dungeons are some of the hardest activities that Guardians will come across in Destiny 2. While they aren't as difficult as raids, these pose quite a challenge for players. Unlike raids, these dungeons can be completed by a single Guardian as well.

Currently, there are only five dungeons in Destiny 2. The latest dungeon to join the game was Duality, which was introduced with Season of the Haunted. With a new season soon approaching, more information surrounding the brand-new dungeon has just surfaced.

When does the new dungeon go live in Destiny 2 season 19?

According to the latest Bungie blog post, the new Destiny 2 season 19 dungeon is expected to go live on December 9, which is three days after the new season launches. For now, the lore and the main boss of the dungeon are unclear.

However, just like Duality, Guardians can expect the dungeon to be related to the overall theme of the season itself. There have been rumors that Ana Bray and Rasputin will be heavily involved in the upcoming season, but all those are just rumors for now. Guardians who own the Witch Queen expansion will be able to access this dungeon unless Bungie mentions otherwise.

However, if Rasputin does make an appearance, Guardians will see the return of the Seventh Seraph and the IKELOS range of weapons as well. These weapons are directly tied to Rasputin because they help in generating Warmind Cells. Although the Warmind Cell builds are a thing of the past, it will be interesting to see how they work out for the subclasses once they return.

Since the dungeon will be going live at the same time all over the world, here are the release times for the different regions around the globe.

9 pm PDT

12 pm ET

4 pm GMT

9:30 pm IST

Considering that the new dungeon is going live three days after the season has launched, players can use this time to acclimatize themselves to the subclass reworks that are coming to the game in Destiny 2 season 19.

From what's been listed on the blog, these changes might not look like much, but their effects might be drastic in-game. Each subclass will receive its own set of nerfs and buffs. Not only that, certain fragments and aspects will be receiving reworks as well.

Overall, it looks like Bungie is preparing the stage for the arrival of Strand, the newest Darkness-based subclass in the game. Strand is set to go live with Destiny 2 Lightfall. During this expansion, Guardians will be making their way to a brand new location known as Neomuna, where they'll meet the Cloudstriders, who possess similar abilities as the Lightbearers.

The Vanguard will witness a lot of conflict in the next few months. There's also the lingering question about the resurrection of Nezarec, the first Disciple of the Pyramid on the Moon. There's a lot of mystery surrounding this individual and it will be interesting to see how everything pans out in the upcoming days.

Destiny 2 season 19 is scheduled to go live on December 6, while Lightfall is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2023.

