Bungie's Marathon will not be free-to-play, and that might be a mistake

Bungie officially revealed the gameplay for its brand-new extraction shooter, Marathon, on April 12, 2025. The creators of Halo and Destiny have put in a lot of effort to design this modern retro-style sci-fi shooter title, and in all honesty, it definitely has a lot of potential if the developers play their cards right.

Ad

Promising crossplay and cross-save features, Marathon could be a big hit within the gaming community. However, the publisher might have made a terrible mistake with pricing the game.

This article explores the implications that Bungie might face for not making Marathon a free-to-play game. Read below to know more.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and feature the author's opinion.

How much will Bungie's Marathon cost?

The official pricing model for Marathon has not been released by Bungie. The developers have, however, confirmed that this extraction shooter will be a premium title and could cost between $40 and $70. In our opinion, not opting for a free-to-play model might cost Bungie a pretty penny, and we have our reasons for this.

Ad

Trending

Halo and Destiny have been phenomenal releases by the studio. Marathon, from the looks of it, also seems quite promising, although there are certain factors that we believe are not being considered by the devs. In an already saturated market, this game simply feels like a hybrid of a hero-shooter, battle-royale, and an extraction-shooter blended into one.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bungie is trying to enter the toughest and one of the most competitive segments of the gaming market, which is filled with fan-favorite titles like Marvel Rivals, Warzone, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and even Delta Force, all of which incorporate a free-to-play (F2P) model.

If you've been up-to-date with the latest news, Sony's Concord serves as the perfect example of why a paid model simply is not sustainable upon launch. As a developer, if you're planning to push into such a saturated market with content that already exists in F2P games, are you sure players will buy into it?

Ad

Furthermore, knowing Bungie, this game will feature many micro-transactions similar to what we have seen with Destiny. If the game costs between $40 and $70, and we factor in even more transactions in the name of a Battle Pass and other cosmetics, would it be fair for players to even try the game out?

We are rooting for Bungie to make an impact in this space. If anything, most players want the company to release something revolutionary to bring back the joy of tactical FPS gameplay.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, if it sticks with Marathon being a 'premium' title, we believe the developers should add much more content and make several adjustments that make players believe that it's worth investing their hard-earned money into.

Check out: Fans fear for Bungie's latest title before its release

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.