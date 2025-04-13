"Marathon is just Concord 2": Fans fear for Bungie's latest title before its release

Bungie unveiled Marathon's gameplay footage, its upcoming extraction shooter, on April 12, 2025. The title is a revival of their 1994 original game with the same name. After its details and gameplay clips went viral, fans were quick to analyze and share opinions on its many aspects.

On April 13, 2025, gaming insider @Pirat_Nation took to X to compare Marathon to Sony's now-shut-down game, Concord:

"Marathon is just Concord 2."

@Pirat_Nation was not the only one who drew comparisons to other titles. The release of Marathon's gameplay footage got the attention of the gaming community at large, which includes streamers and potential future players.

@WestResists responded to the post with a clip from Concord as they drew a comparison. The user also wondered if players across the world will receive Marathon as they received Sony's previous venture:

"Will be interesting to see if gamers reject this with as much enthusiasm as Concord."

Meanwhile, content creator @SynthPotato took to X to discuss the game. To them, Marathon seemed somewhat uninviting over those like Apex Legends or Warzone. The streamer also made a noteworthy point, saying:

"I can't really imagine playing this more than a few hours without getting bored, but that aside, the fact it's NOT free to play is insanity. There's no reason you'd play this over free games like Apex/Warzone/Fortnite/D2."

The Concord comparisons were many on X. User @demi_mighty responded to @SynthPotato, expressing that the game appeared similar to Concord, at least ahead of release:

"I see another concord."

Another X page, @GeraltofGoonia, compared the character designs in Bungie's new game to those in Marvel Rivals. The user alleged that Sony has not picked up on the way that players feel about games or characters.

Finally, @kabrutusrambo called Marathon just a twin to Concord. The user did not elaborate on the take, but many of their followers had a similar opinion in the comments section. Regardless of the comparisons to Concord, it is clear that the gaming community is split and concerned for the future of Bungie's new game.

Marathon release date and more

Marathon is Bungie's upcoming extraction FPS game set to release on September 23, 2025. Its gameplay is fast-paced, and since it's an extraction shooter, the goal is to enter the field, loot as much as possible, and get out alive.

Gameplay footage from Marathon (Image via Bungie)

The game will feature at least six Runners (playable characters) with their own unique abilities and skillsets. It will bring a futuristic twist to the FPS genre with sci-fi heavy weaponry, environment, and cybernetic mercenaries as the main characters.

That being said, the Concord comparisons may be because Bungie was acquired by Sony in January 2022. The indie developer previously created successful games such as Halo and Destiny.

However, Concord was shut down merely two weeks after its release, incurring major losses to the studio and the publisher. While the appearance of both games is drastically different, fans seem concerned that Bungie's new game awaits a similar fate.

