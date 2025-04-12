Bungie's Marathon gameplay revealed: Everything we know

The gameplay details about Bungie's Marathon, an upcoming FPS extraction game, were revealed on April 12, 2025. Set to release on September 23, 2025, the game is centered around a sci-fi world where you play as cybernetic mercenaries known as Runners. Every individual Runner boasts unique abilities and, therefore, gameplay style.

This article will delve into Bungie's Marathon as per the gameplay details revealed via a livestream on Twitch and YouTube.

Bungie's Marathon: Gameplay, format, and more

The gameplay in Bungie's Marathon appears futuristic and fast-paced. A gameplay reveal trailer was also released on April 12, 2025, which showcased numerous in-game facets. The weaponry in Marathon is nothing like the hyper-realistic models seen in games such as Call of Duty or CS2.

Instead, it's a more sci-fi-heavy take on the guns and the abilities. The Closed Alpha Test for the game will go live on April 23, 2025, and last until May 4, 2025. During this time, gamers will be able to play as four different Runners, including Locus, Glitch, Blackbeard, and Void. However, as of writing, it has been revealed that the final version will feature six Runners in the beginning.

You can upgrade and customize your Runner with implants and different weapons before the start of the matches. This is one way to customize the loadout in Bungie's Marathon.

Format

In Marathon, you get to play in teams of up to three. Then you drop into the zone after starting your match, and the goal is to loot as many items and pieces of equipment as possible. You must collect as much as possible and get out alive while fighting against other players and AI enemies.

Players can also choose to drop in solo, but they might have to face teams. The player count in Marathon varies by map. However, it is known that the Dire Mash map supports up to 18 players in a single match.

Details about Bungie's Marathon

Bungie is a popular developer responsible for games like Destiny and Halo. It has brought a similar theme with Marathon, introducing a new part of its gaming universe. However, Marathon is not a completely new game since its original version was released by the developer back in 1994 for Apple's Macintosh.

The modern iteration is a revival of the same idea. Marathon takes place in the world of Tau Ceti IV with a Mothership floating overhead. It gives players an engaging and stimulating new environment to play in and explore.

