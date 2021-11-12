Bungie threatens to shut down Destiny 2 fashion show due to toxicity 

Destiny 2's Threads of Light is a celebration among the community, where everyone is allowed to showcase their Guardians to the entire world. Bungie's announcement for the event was made in September, giving the players enough time to prepare for their favorite classes and glamor them up accordingly.

However, things got a little out of hand after Bungie announced the winners on their official Destiny 2 Twitter account. Social Media Manager for Bungie, Griffin Bennett, took to social media and responded to the harsh comments accordingly. For a detailed look at the winners, players can head to Destiny 2 Fashion's subreddit.

Bungie's Social Media Manager responds to toxic comments on Destiny 2 Threads of Light winners.

The recent Threads of Light winners showcase a bunch of different Destiny 2 armor sets in their Guardians. Even though art is subjective to different people, the comments on the winners' pictures were beyond criticism. While some words have been deleted, others are still within the main thread.

Destiny 2's social media manager, Griffin Bennett, addressed the issue, saying that the entire event will be axed permanently if the comments on Twitter stay toxic. He stated:

If the reaction to these spotlights continues to be toxic and negative while putting down other's creations we'll stop doing these all together. Be better.

He later on added:

Fashion is art. Taste is subjective. Imagine coming into the replies and insulting someone's art. Mind bogglingly inappropriate.

The winners of the event replied to Bungie's main post, expressing gratitude. But there were a few people who didn't even back down to show their hatred by calling out the armor "Hideous" and "Not even fashion."

One of the current Threads of Light cover winners, Vanquish, shared a few tips and tricks regarding the fashion event for the rest of the community. He stated:

Definitely post on Twitter or Instagram using #threadsoflight and tag @Destinythegame. My main recommendation for winning is to try uploading multiple sets. Since fashion is subjective, something you like might not match the taste of others.

Whether Destiny 2 Threads of Light continues or not in the future, Bungie hopes for a clean and friendly environment, as toxicity has no place within the community.

