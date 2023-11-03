cadiaN CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Casper "cadiaN" is a CS2 Esports player from Denmark currently competing for Heroic. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a sniper/AWPer but also deputized as the IGL (In-game leader) for his team. The Danish player has been entrenched in the esports scene since 2011, competing in Counter-Strike Source, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Counter-Strike 2. He has played for numerous organizations like Rogue, FunPlus Phoenix, SK Gaming, and more.

With a career spanning over a decade, cadiaN has led his team to numerous top-three finishes across many events. His accolades include BLAST Premier: Spring Final 2023, ESL Pro League Season 13, and ESL One: Cologne 2023 Online Europe.

Everything fans need to know about cadiaN's CS2 settings in 2023

Like many Counter-Strike pro players, cadiaN doesn't create content or stream on any website. Currently, he has been benched, which makes him an inactive player on his team. Mentioned below are the settings he uses for CS2 in 2023.

Note: The settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2.4

eDPI: 960

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 0

Apha: 255

Color: 2

Blue: 50

Green: 250

Red: 250

Dot: 0

Gap: -2

Size: 2.5

Style: 4

Thickness: 1.1

Sniper Width: 2

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Video settings

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 100%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: Medium

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: Team Color

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Radar is Rotating: Yes

Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes

Radar Hud Size: 1

Radar Map Zoom: 0.25

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White

Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB

Headset: Hyper X Cloud II Gun Metal

Mousepad: Steelseries Qck Heavy

Earphones: Razer Hammerhead Pro V2

PC Specs

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 14

Color Vibrance: 14

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: Gamer 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 10

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: User Define

Red: 100

Green: 100

Blue: 100

AMA: High

The above settings can prove advantageous for many FPS players who are dipping their toes into Counter-Strike. However, in a game like CS2, learning utility lineups is also just as crucial and should definitely be practiced on a regular basis.

CS2’s release saw over a million players swarm in to test its features. The emphatic reception cements its potential to uphold the legacy of its predecessors and break records.