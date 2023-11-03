cadiaN CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Casper "cadiaN" is a CS2 Esports player from Denmark currently competing for Heroic. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a sniper/AWPer but also deputized as the IGL (In-game leader) for his team. The Danish player has been entrenched in the esports scene since 2011, competing in Counter-Strike Source, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Counter-Strike 2. He has played for numerous organizations like Rogue, FunPlus Phoenix, SK Gaming, and more.
With a career spanning over a decade, cadiaN has led his team to numerous top-three finishes across many events. His accolades include BLAST Premier: Spring Final 2023, ESL Pro League Season 13, and ESL One: Cologne 2023 Online Europe.
Everything fans need to know about cadiaN's CS2 settings in 2023
Like many Counter-Strike pro players, cadiaN doesn't create content or stream on any website. Currently, he has been benched, which makes him an inactive player on his team. Mentioned below are the settings he uses for CS2 in 2023.
Note: The settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2.4
- eDPI: 960
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 0
- Apha: 255
- Color: 2
- Blue: 50
- Green: 250
- Red: 250
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -2
- Size: 2.5
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 1.1
- Sniper Width: 2
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video settings
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 100%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: Medium
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: Team Color
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 1
- Radar Map Zoom: 0.25
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White
- Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB
- Headset: Hyper X Cloud II Gun Metal
- Mousepad: Steelseries Qck Heavy
- Earphones: Razer Hammerhead Pro V2
PC Specs
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 14
- Color Vibrance: 14
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: Gamer 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: User Define
- Red: 100
- Green: 100
- Blue: 100
- AMA: High
The above settings can prove advantageous for many FPS players who are dipping their toes into Counter-Strike. However, in a game like CS2, learning utility lineups is also just as crucial and should definitely be practiced on a regular basis.
CS2’s release saw over a million players swarm in to test its features. The emphatic reception cements its potential to uphold the legacy of its predecessors and break records.