Call of Duty League 2023 Champs Pack: Price, what's included, and more

The Call of Duty League is a renowned esports tournament for the Call of Duty franchise. Its Stage V Qualifiers are already underway, and as of the end of this phase's second week, OpTic Texas are in first place. Players enjoy watching the exciting matches, and they appreciate even more the CDL bundles that are released during such occasions.

The Call of Duty League Champs Pack, which can be purchased with COD Points is currently available in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. This new bundle will undoubtedly appeal to fans because it exudes elegance. Players will need to spend $19.99 to obtain it. But what would they get for such a price? The answer to this question can be found below.

What's included in the Call of Duty League Champs Pack 2023?

The Call of Duty League Champs Pack 2023 will feature some exciting cosmetics, including a new Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, accessories, Emblems, and Calling Cards. All items available in the bundle are mentioned below.

Operator Skin "King"

True to its name, this skin will grant the Operator a gold crown as well as several other accessories such as jewelry, a fur coat, and more. It will provide a touch of elegance and let players brag about how they are "King" in the community.

Two new weapon blueprints

This bundle includes two luxury weapon blueprints, the first of which is for the M4 assault rifle named Diamond, which has gold and diamond incorporated in it. The MCPR 300 skin, on the other hand, is called Rubies and uses the former color in a similar fashion but also features rubies.

New accessories, Emblems, and Calling Cards

"TAKE THE L" Calling Card

"Chase The Bag" Calling Card

"I Am Supreme" Emblem

"Watch and Learn" Emblem

"Another One" Weapon Sticker

"Take The Throne" Large Decal

"Crown" Weapon Charm

Other features that are associated with the Call of Duty League Champs Pack

Tracer/Impact: Gold Flake/Riches

Gold Flake/Riches Finishing Move: Lights Out

Lights Out Death Effect: Spontaneous Wealth

Price of the CDL 2023 Champs Pack

The Tracer Pack: 2023 CDL Champs bundle will cost you 2,400 COD points, which is equivalent to $19.99. The package is well worth purchasing and is perfect for anyone seeking a regal vibe, along with some gleaming luxury items.

Los Angeles Thieves won the Major IV competition title in the ongoing Call of Duty League 2023. OpTic Texas, on the other hand, is leading the Qualifiers in Stage V, with Major V set to commence on May 25, 2023. Fans should brace themselves for some incredible gameplay coming their way.

