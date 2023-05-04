Furious Modern Warfare 2 players call out Activision over 'Ridiculous' $30 skin bundles price

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has received a new bundle with a price tag of 3000 CP, which is equivalent to $30. Players are outraged by the higher fee, accusing Activision of continually raising the price. The developers are making the most of in-game purchases, which are a key strategy for increasing earnings, by creating interesting bundles with higher price tags.

Tracer Pack: Elementals Thunderfront is a new bundle that has been added to the game at a hefty cost. Although the content is unique, players would still need to spend a lot of money for a single bundle. A disgruntled user vented his rage by posting a picture of the bundle on Reddit. The community reacted to it, with many siding with him and others disagreeing.

Thunderfront bundle in Modern Warfare 2 costs preposterous 3000 CP ($30), enrages community

The Thunderfront bundles feature a Zeus Operator skin, M13B Blueprint, Victus XMR Blueprint, ATV Skin, a Blue Bolt Charm, an Electrostrike Loading Screen, and a Circuit Breaker Emblem. The entire bundle contains items meant to make you feel like a Greek god, but they are expensive.

The community appears to be furious with the astounding price tag of $30, with a user "Commercial_Excuse676" posting the bundle pic and expressing his feeling with the caption "The ridiculous prices will continue until morale improves." Others also took to the comments section to express their views.

Many users agreed with what he said and claimed that the devs will keep raising the prices as they know players will still buy it. Another stated that the greatest trick that Activision is pulling is by overvaluing its digital cosmetics.

Many agreed with the comment, with one stating that Activision is making money off those bundles since so many people buy them, and there are several 2400 CP bundles that are popular among the community.

Some even asserted that increasing bundle prices will embroil them in controversy, leading to negative publicity, adding that it is an effective form of marketing to entice players into purchasing the bundles.

Some users have completely different views and have expressed support for the developers in creating such bundles, stating that they are willing to pay twice the price.

Some users are even stating that inflation has hit the gaming community, although one refuted this claim, asserting that it is capitalism, not inflation.

According to the community responses, it is unlikely that all players are upset about the price rise since the Modern Warfare 2 developers have incorporated some exciting items and features in the bundle that is worth the money.

