Call of Duty Mobile Arsenal Overdrive: How to get a Lucky Draw Coupon, a Reaper camo, and more for free

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) is one of the best games for players who love collecting in-game cosmetics. The popularity of in-app items has allowed Activision to bring new lucky draws into this title, which cost thousands of CP. Arsenal Overdrive is a recent in-game event that is expected to last till the end of Call of Duty Mobile Season 3.

Moreover, the new Seasonal Challenge offers a Lucky Draw Coupon, Reaper camo, Silver Crate Coupon, thousands of Battle Pass XP, and more.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Tasks and rewards of the Arsenal Overdrive Seasonal Challenge

The brand-new Seasonal event went live in COD Mobile recently and will be available till April 27, 2023, 12:00 am UTC. Therefore, players still have almost two weeks to complete all the tasks and claim all their rewards (along with 14,000 Battle Pass XP).

Task 1 - Kill 15 enemies with any assault rifle decorated with two stickers in Multiplayer matches

Rewards:

200 Credits

1,000 Battle Pass XP

Task 2 - Kill five enemies with any assault rifle while prone in Multiplayer matches

Rewards:

[Shard] Vivian Harris - Long Live Revolution (Epic camo) - 20 units

1,000 Battle Pass XP

Task 3 - Use tactical grenades five times in Multiplayer matches

Rewards:

Renetti - Galaxy Daze (Rare camo)

2,000 Battle Pass XP

Task 4 - Earn three Double Kill Medals in Multiplayer matches

Rewards:

Reaper - Tokyo Bound (Rare camo)

2,000 Battle Pass XP

Task 5 - Kill 25 enemies with any assault rifle equipped with five attachments in Multiplayer matches

Rewards:

Lucky Draw Coupon

3,000 Battle Pass XP

Task 6 - Win five Multiplayer matches equipped with any assault rifle (Must be in hand at the if the match)

Alternative task: Kill five enemies with any assault rifle while "jumping" in Multiplayer matches (if players don't intend to complete the original sixth mission of the Arsenal Overdrive Seasonal Challenge)

Rewards

Silver Crate Coupon

5,000 Battle Pass XP

Players who haven't completed the Armor Up Seasonal Challenge can pursue its missions while being active in the Arsenal Overdrive event. One can employ the same assault rifle in both Seasonal Challenges and make optimizations to their Call of Duty Mobile Gunsmith loadouts by equipping a preferred tactical grenade and lethal equipment.

Moreover, Hardpoint is the best Call of Duty Mobile Multiplayer mode to complete all the missions within six or seven matches.

