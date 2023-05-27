Call of Duty Mobile Season 5: Get wrecked update, new features and more

With the Season 4 of Call of Duty Mobile about to be wrapped up, developers Activision are all set to introduce the much anticipated Season 5 called Get Wrecked on May 31, 2023, at 5 PM PT. There’s plenty to get excited about in the upcoming Call of Duty Mobile Season 5. You will witness a new multiplayer map, a brand-new mode, several improvements in weekend tournaments, new weapons, and much more.

In this feature, we will walk you through all the major events, changes, and brand-new additions that you can expect from Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 Get Wrecked.

All the major upcoming highlights and events in Call of Duty Mobile Season 5

1) Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass

Own the Battle Pass and make your presence felt on the battlefield (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 5 Battle Pass contains a plethora of exciting content. These include new operator skins, weapon blueprints, calling cards, and even some extra COD points for in-game store purchases.

One standout edition in the Battle Pass is the FFAR 1 Assault Rifle – a true force to be reckoned with. This powerful Assault Rifle can be obtained at Tier 21 and boasts one of the highest fire-rate in its class.

Furthermore, reaching Tier 14 brings you to a new Guardian Scrorestreak. You can deploy this powerful weapon on the battlefield that emits radiation. You will watch your opponents slow down, lose their vision, and get bogged down by continuous low-level damage.

But that’s not all. The Season 5 Battle Pass will offer a wide range of free rewards, including various camos, weapon blueprints, and the highly-sought after Hades-Shattered Hearts at Tier 50. These goodies will make your soldier stand out on the battlefield.

For the ultimate Call of Duty Mobile experience, consider buying the Premium Pass, which will give you access to the Get Wrecked stream and its live content. It also unlocks stunning operator skins like Rampage — Showdown, Synaptic — Neutralizer, Sims — Regulator, and Roze — Smokey Skies.

Additionally, by getting the Battle Pass Subscription, you can join Ground Forces and receive a 10% increase in player and weapon XP, as well as pull discounts on crates ten times.

2) New Multiplayer Map: Armada Strike

Top-down view of the upcoming map Armada Strike in Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 (Image via Activision)

Armada Strike is a massive ship in the middle of the ocean, first appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops. The vessel has plenty of levels, facilitating shooting encounters across it.

The map also features abseil lines that allow quick access to players across both decks. It also promises plenty of aquatic flanking maneuvers, giving you plenty of opportunities to catch your enemies by surprise.

3) Brand-new Mode: Search and Rescue

Search and Destroy and Kill Confirmed mashed into one mode (Image via Activision)

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience in the brand-new Search and Rescue Mode. This is a unique mode that combines the gameplay elements of Search and Destroy and Kill Confirmed.

The ultimate objective is to attack or defend an explosive location, depending upon which team you end up with. However, there is a twist to the proceedings. Unlike the Search and Destroy Mode, you can actually revive your teammates in the upcoming Search and Rescue Mode.

When an operator is eliminated, they leave a dog tag behind. A teammate’s job is to bring their comrades back to life. It’s a race against time, which will add an extra bit of urgency to the proceedings.

There are two ways to win a Search and Rescue game. You and your teammates can either detonate or defuse a bomb or you can outright eliminate the opposing team.

4) Battle-Royale updates

Gather resources, create your own survivor’s base, and thrive (Image via Activision)

A brand-new trophy system will be coming up in the Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty Mobile Season 5. Additionally, there is a new in-game event called Desolate Endurance that allows you to construct your own base and structures in the desolate wilderness.

This will help you establish a strong footing on the map. There will be some advanced resource-gathering mechanisms in the battle-royale maps. Upgrading the structures of your base with these resources will help you effectively earn more rewards at the end of each battle royale match.

5) New Mythic weapon

The latest Assault Rifle – FFAR 1 (Image via Activision)

Enlisting his talents as a bodyguard and spy, Kui Ji — Faded Shadow offers his exceptional skills to the highest bidder. Armed with top-of-the-line weaponry, he spares no expense in acquiring the finest tools of the trade.

The FFAR 1 — Bright Blade is a true marvel among his impressive arsenal. This extraordinary Assault Rifle, featured as a Mythic-rarity Weapon Blueprint in the Draw, showcases the cutting-edge technology of Season 5. Get ready to wield the power of fire with this formidable weapon in your hands.

6) New challenges and featured events

Taking part in the daily events and challenges of Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 will reward you with cool operating skins, Battle Pass XP, and an exclusive tactical flashlight attachment for your RUS-79U.

This attachment helps detect enemy operators from a long distance. This is a great way to scout out enemies from a long distance if you are without a sniper rifle.

These are some of the most exciting changes, events, and features coming up in Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 Get Wrecked. Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for more related content regarding Call of Duty Mobile.

