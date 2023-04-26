Call of Duty Mobile “Seeing Double”: Legendary blueprints for KN-44 and GKS with other Epic rewards (Season 3 lucky draw) 

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 is finally ending, with the next edition kicking off on April 27, 2023, at 12:00 am (UTC). This means players still have time to complete all of the ongoing events.

Fans of COD Mobile lucky draws don't have to worry about the conclusion of Season 3. Most lucky draws in the game will not end immediately with the start of Season 4.

One ongoing Season 3 lucky draw is called Seeing Double. It brings as many as two Legendary weapon blueprints (KN-44 and GKS), a Sentinel Recon operator, and other Epic rewards to the game. However, like any other lucky draw, players will have to spend thousands of CP to unlock each item.

Seeing Double Draw: Reward pool, initial probabilities, expected costs, and more about the latest Call of Duty Mobile lucky draw

Seeing Double Draw (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Seeing Double Draw has 10 items in its reward pool, each with a specific initial probability. The probability increases with each turn, as does the price of drawing an item from the prize pool. The starting cost is 10 COD Points (30 CP in some servers).

KN-44 Color Spectrum and GKS - Tactical Unicorn are two highlights of the prize pool. Apart from the two Legendary weapon blueprints, other notable items include Sentinel Recon (default Epic camo) and ICR-1 - Color Spectrum (Epic blueprint).

Legendary KN-44 - Color Spectrum (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Here are all of the items and their initial probabilities featured in the reward pool Call of Duty Mobile's Seeing Double Draw:

KN-44 - Color Spectrum (Legendary weapon blueprint) - Odds 0.08% GKS - Tactical Unicorn - Odds 1.25% Sentinel Recon (Epic operator) - Odds 4.00% ICR-1 - Color Spectrum (Epic weapon blueprint) - Odds 4.67% Backpack 2 - Color Spectrum (Epic cam) - Odds 5.50% Knife - Color Spectrum (Epic camo) - Odds 6.50% Zen Master (Legendary Calling Card) - Odds 10.00% MW11 - Color Spectrum (Epic weapon blueprint) - Odds 11.00% Frag Grenade - Color Spectrum (Epic camo) - Odds 28.00% Spray - Dioxide (Epic item) - Odds 29.00%

Here are all of the expected costs for each turn in Call of Duty Mobile's Seeing Double Draw:

First turn - 10 (or 30) COD Points Second turn - 30 (or 80) COD Points Third turn - 50 (or 120) COD Points Fourth turn - 120 (or 300) COD Points Fifth turn - 200 (or 500) COD Points Sixth turn - 320 (or 800) COD Points Seventh turn - 520 (or 1300) COD Points Eighth turn - 800 (or 2800) COD Points Ninth turn - 1100 (or 3900) COD Points Tenth turn - 1400 (or 4200) COD Points

Note: The costs mentioned in the Parentheses are applicable for some servers where the cost of the first draw is 30 CP.

If players have a Lucky Draw Coupon, they can redeem it to pay just one CP for the first draw. Apart from the coupon, COD Mobile's Seeing Double will provide a Lucky Gift as a time-limited discount on a random turn.

Disclaimer: The given costs aren't fixed for everyone and may vary from user to user (server to server). In some cases, the total cost may be even higher.

