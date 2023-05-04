Call of Duty Mobile Volcanic Ash Draw: Get Legendary OTs 9, Epic Lazarus, and more

OTs 9, Call of Duty Mobile's newest functional weapon, arrived in Season 4 as part of the free Battle Pass rewards. However, unlike the previous COD Mobile seasons, the developers did not add an Epic weapon blueprint for OTs 9. Still, a Legendary OTs 9 blueprint has made its way to the game alongside multiple Epic rewards, including an operator camo through Call of Duty Mobile's Volcanic Ash Draw.

The Season 4 "Volcanic Ash" lucky draw has introduced Epic rewards from the eponymous series of items. At the same time, the epic operator featured in the lucky draw is "Codename: Lazarus - Demonic Warrior."

Volcanic Ash Draw: Reward pool, initial odds, expected prices, and more about the Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 lucky draw

Volcanic Ash Draw in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 (Image via COD Mobile)

The Volcanic Ash Draw, recently introduced in COD Mobile, is currently on a 10% discount for the first week of May 2023 (Golden Week Sale). The reward pool has 10 items with a specific initial probability according to their rarity. The Legendary OTs 9 SMG blueprint is the rarest item in the prize pool, while the Demonic face spray is more likely to get drawn on the first try.

Here are the rewards and their initial probabilities in Call of Duty Mobile's Volcanic Ash Draw:

OTs 9 - Malebranche (Legendary weapon blueprint) - Odds 0.08% Codename: Lazarus - Demonic Warrior (Epic operator) - Odds 1.25% PKM - Volcanic Ash (Epic weapon blueprint) - Odds 4.00% Axe - Volcanic Ash (Epic camo) - Odds 4.67% Chains of Perdition (Epic emote) - Odds 5.50% Destruction (Legendary Calling Card) - Odds 6.50% ORV - Volcanic Ash (Epic camo) - Odds 10.00% Parachute - Volcanic Ashy (Epic camo) - Odds 11.00% Flash Drone - Volcanic Ash (Epic camo) - Odds 28.00% Demonic face spray (Legendary item) - Odds 29.00%

Now as players will pull an item from the prize pool, they can observe an increase in the price of the next turn. Similarly, the odds will increase for each item, per their rarity within the prize pool. However, the increase in the odds of Legendary OTs 9 - Malebranche will be the least.

Below are the expected prices for each pull from the reward pool of Call of Duty Mobile's Volcanic Ash Draw:

First pull - 10 (or 30) COD Points (1 CP if players redeem a Lucky Draw Coupon on the first draw) Second pull - 30 (or 80) COD Points Third pull - 50 (or 120) COD Points Fourth pull - 120 (or 300) COD Points Fifth pull - 200 (or 500) COD Points Sixth pull - 320 (or 800) COD Points Seventh pull - 520 (or 1300) COD Points Eighth pull - 800 (or 2800) COD Points Ninth pull - 1100 (or 3900) COD Points Tenth pull - 1400 (or 4200) COD Points

For those wondering, the prices given in the Parentheses are applicable for some servers where the cost of the first pull is 30 COD Points. Additionally, if players pull the items from Volcanic Ash Draw before May 7, 2023, 11:59:59 pm (UTC), they can get 10% off at each pull. E.g., if a turn costs 120 CP, players must pay just 108 COD Points.

Readers must also note that Volcanic Ash Draw ends on May 14, 2023, at 11:59:59 pm (UTC).

Disclaimer: The given costs aren't fixed for everyone and may vary from user to user (server to server). In some cases, the total cost may be even higher.

