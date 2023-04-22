Call of Duty Mobile Writing Walls Draw: Legendary HDR, Klepto operator, Epic Krig 6, and more

Call of Duty Mobile players witnessed the rollout of a plethora of additions and content in Season 3 that included the HDR sniper rifle, Rush MP map, multiple seasonal challenges, featured events, and lucky draws.

As Season 3 is heading towards its end next week, Activision has brought in a brand-new "Writing Walls Draw," offering a Legendary HDR blueprint, default camo for Klepto operator, and various other rewards.

Like any previous Call of Duty Mobile lucky draw, the Writing Walls Draw will require players to spend thousands of CP (COD Points). Therefore, players must top up their in-app wallets using real money before pulling items from Writing Walls Draw's reward pool.

Writing Walls Draw: Prize pool, initial odds, expected costs, and more about the latest Call of Duty Mobile lucky draw

Writing Walls Draw in Call of Duty Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)

For the uninitiated, HDR - Persuasion, a Legendary weapon blueprint, is the key prize of Writing Walls Draw. At the same time, Activision has also included the Klepto operator in her default camo as the other primary reward besides Legendary HDR. The reward pool also has other Epic items from the Vibrant Spray series.

Each item in the prize pool has a certain initial probability of getting drawn, with the first pull costing 10 CP (30 COD Points for some servers). With each pull, these initial odds and the cost of drawing a reward increase as the drawn item gets removed from the reward pool.

Below are the initial odds of each item in Call of Duty Mobile's Writing Walls Draw prize pool:

HDR - Persuasion (Legendary weapon blueprint) - Odds 0.08% Klepto (Epic operator) - Odds 1.25% Krig 6 - Vibrant Spray (Epic weapon blueprint) - Odds 4.00% Artist at Work emote (Epic item) - Odds 4.67% Against the System (Legendary Calling Card) - Odds 5.50% Glow Stick - Vibrant Spray (Epic camo) - Odds 6.50% Snowboard - Vibrant Spray (Epic camo) - Odds 10.00% Backpack - Vibrant Spray (Epic camo) - Odds 11.00% Flash Drone - Vibrant Spray (Epic camo) - Odds 28.00% Klepto's Gaze Avatar (Legendary item) - Odds 29.00%

Here are the expected costs for each pull in Call of Duty Mobile, which can vary from server to server (and user to user):

First turn - 10 COD Points (1 CP if users redeem a Lucky Draw Coupon on the first turn) Second turn - 30 COD Points Third turn - 50 COD Points Fourth turn - 120 COD Points Fifth turn - 200 COD Points Sixth turn - 320 COD Points Seventh turn - 520 COD Points Eighth turn - 800 COD Points Ninth turn - 1100 COD Points Tenth turn - 1400 COD Points

Note: A random turn can also provide a time-limited discount.

HDR - Persuasion blueprint (Image via COD Mobile)

For the uninitiated, HDR - Persuasion will have the following pre-applied attachments:

Barrel: 26.9'' HDR Pro

Stock: FTAC Champion

Perk: FMJ

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

Ammunition: 9 Round Mags

Besides the attachments, the blueprint offers a unique design with colorful VFX. Other features include a unique "kill broadcast" and special effects for finishing off opponents in Call of Duty Mobile.

Disclaimer: The given costs aren't fixed and may vary from user to user (and server to server). In some cases, the total cost may be even higher.

